Ifira Black Bird Survive Late Onslaught To Seal Place In OFC Men's Champions League Semi-finals

Central Coast substitute Clifford Fafale had three late chances to win the match and snatch progression from Ifira's hands, but missed all three as the Vanutau representatives secured the point to see them progress.

The result sets up a semi-final with 12-time champions Auckland City FC for Ifira Black Bird, and a repeat of their dramatic penalty shoot-out clash with the same side at the last four stage in 2023.

Following Hekari United FC’s win over Tupapa Maraerenga FC earlier in the day, Ifira Black Bird knew a draw or better would see them through, whilst Central Coast needed a win.

The stakes were high as such, and the contest got off to a frenetic start in front of a good crowd, at a wet National Stadium.

Central Coast captain Phillip Mango was the first goalkeeper to be called into action, getting up to tip the ball over the crossbar from a superb long-range volley by Alphonso Lency.

Ifira Black Bird were happy to shoot from distance in an attempt to put pressure on the home side and came close again when Kerry Iawak thumped a first-time effort wide of the left post.

The nature of the contest as a virtual quarterfinal was evident, as challenges came flying in from both sides through the middle of the park.

Central Coast finished the first half the brighter of the two sides, but Sosimo Evo couldn’t pick out Bobby Leslie with a dangerous low ball across the face of goal, and Hudson Oreinima pulled a shot wide of the bottom right corner.

Despite the game’s high intensity, it remained goalless at the half-time break.

It took just two minutes after the interval for the opener to come through. John Wohale pounced on a defensive mistake and squared it up for Godine Tenene in the box, who tapped the ball past Mango to give Ifira Black Bird the lead.

Needing two goals in 40 minutes to turn it around, Central Coast upped the ante, buoyed by the home support.

It didn’t take long for the equaliser, as the host representatives capitalised on a slice of luck in the 64th minute. A deflected shot from Hudyn Irodao fell for Marlon Tahioa in the penalty box, who lobbed the ball over the top of Antonie Taiwia to send the crowd into a frenzy.

That set up a grandstand finish for the final half hour, and Ifira Black Bird began to look a little nervy, particularly after losing defender Teddy Thomas to injury.

Momentum was with Central Coast, but with the game and their tournament hopes on the line, substitute Clifford Fafale squandered two big chances.

First, he nodded the ball wide of the right post after finding himself unmarked at the back post from a Leslie delivery and then lifted the ball over the top of the net with just goalkeeper to beat following a long ball in-behind the defence.

Ifira Black Bird were holding on for dear life, but it was looking as if it was going to be their night when Fafale directed another header straight at Taiwia.

The Vanuatuan representatives survived nine minutes of second half injury-time and were helped by a second yellow card for Central Coast's Marlon Tahioa, to claim the point that would send them into the semi-finals.

Ifira Black Bird FC will meet Auckland City FC in the first semi-final, whilst Hekari United FC will meet AS Tiga Sport in the second at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Central Coast FC 1 (Marlon TAHIOA 64’)

Ifira Black Bird FC 1 (Godine TENENE 47’)

HT 0-0

