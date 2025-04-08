Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tauranga To Host Cricket Spectacle: BLACKCAPS Vs Australia T20Is

Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 8:42 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Photo credit Meagan Goodchild. Photo/Supplied.

Bay Oval, Tauranga will be the setting for the BLACKCAPS versus Australia T20I series this October.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale expressed his excitement about the matches, saying, "hosting the start of New Zealand’s summer cricket season with the BLACKCAPS vs Australia T20 series at our world-class cricket ground is a real win for Tauranga and a fantastic opportunity for people to visit our great city.” 

“Our location makes Tauranga easily accessible for New Zealand and Australia cricket fans, and an ideal place for people to enjoy some great cricket and everything else our city has to offer in between matches.

“Hosting this series will showcase our beautiful region to a global audience and also bring significant economic benefits.”

Historic event data indicates that being able to host international events and attracting visitors, generate returns. A report commissioned by Tauranga City Council and Bay Oval Trust in 2023 showed the four-day BLACKCAPS versus England test in February that year generated over $4 million in visitor spend with an estimated net benefit to the city of $1.9 million.

Kelvin Jones, General Manager of Bay Oval, is equally excited about hosting the series. "We’re ready to welcome our New Zealand and Aussie fans for this exciting series, and our Bay Oval team is dedicated to providing an exceptional experience for both players and spectators.”

The BLACKCAPS vs Australia T20I series is the first announcement of the 2025/26 cricket season. The full season schedule, including dates for the T20I series, will be released by New Zealand Cricket in June.

© Scoop Media

