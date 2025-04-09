New Zealand String Quartet Returns To Orokonui Ecosanctuary By Popular Demand

DUNEDIN, NZ – 8 April 2025 – Following a sell-out performance last year, the New Zealand String Quartet (NZSQ) is set to return to Dunedin and the stunning Orokonui Ecosanctuary Te Korowai o Mihiwaka for a special concert on Saturday 10 May at 5pm. This performance marks the second year of collaboration between NZSQ and Orokonui Ecosanctuary, highlighting their shared commitment to enriching community through their respective fields of arts and conservation.

Due to overwhelming demand following the NZSQ’s May 2024 performance of Sounds of the Sanctuary, the ensemble will return to the captivating setting of Orokonui with a fresh programme of music. Audience members will experience a memorable evening of world-class chamber music blending with the natural beauty of Aotearoa.

This year’s programme features music bridging the ancient and modern. Beginning with Tōrino – echoes on pūtōrino improvisations by Rob Thorne, a powerful and haunting piece by New Zealand composer Salina Fisher, to the raw, emotional intensity of Shostakovich’s 3rd String Quartet and finishing with the passionate, Nordic drama of Grieg’s sweeping G minor Quartet.

The concert will take place in the Orokonui café, offering a breathtaking backdrop of the protected cloud forest at sunset, further enhancing the immersive musical experience.

Central to their 2025 Season is the NZSQ’s mission to share the joy of chamber music with all through accessible and engaging performances. Each piece of music will be introduced by the Quartet members themselves, offering insightful and lively context to enhance the listening experience for both seasoned classical music enthusiasts and newcomers.

Tickets for this special concert are priced at $60 each, with a generous $10 from every ticket sold being directly donated to Orokonui Ecosanctuary to support their vital work protecting Aotearoa’s natural environment and helping wildlife thrive. This ongoing partnership aims to encourage the Dunedin community to experience the beauty of both nature and music in a unique and immersive way, fostering a deeper appreciation for the arts and the stunning natural environment of Orokonui.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the exceptional talent of the New Zealand String Quartet in the unparallelled setting of Orokonui Ecosanctuary.

New Zealand String Quartet at Orokonui Ecosanctuary

When: Saturday 10 May, 5pm

Where: Orokonui Ecosanctuary Café, 600 Blueskin Road, Dunedin

Tickets: $60 each (including at $10 donation to Orokonui Ecosanctuary)

Book Now:

https://events.humanitix.com/new-zealand-string-quartet-at-orokonui

