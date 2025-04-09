Ngā Tohu Toi Awards 2025 – Tickets On Sale Soon For A Celebration Of Tauranga Moana Creativity

The countdown is on for one of Tauranga Moana’s most inspiring events of the year! Tickets for the Ngā Tohu Toi Awards 2025 will go on sale at 9:00 AM on Monday, 14 April 2025, offering you the chance to be part of a powerful celebration of creative excellence.

More than just an awards night, Ngā Tohu Toi honours the exceptional contributions of Māori artists who whakapapa to Tauranga Moana. By recognising these achievements, we uplift our people, strengthen whanaungatanga, and create a space for connection and inspiration. Held during Matariki, this year’s ceremony aligns with the values of reflection, celebration, and future aspirations.

The awards will take place on Thursday, 19 June 2025, at the iconic Cargo Shed, Tauranga, bringing together artists, leaders, and the community for an unforgettable evening.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, 19 June 2025

Venue: The Cargo Shed, Tauranga

Tickets On Sale: 9:00 AM, Monday 14 April 2025

Ngā Tohu Toi has become a cornerstone event for celebrating Māori artists who shape the creative landscape of our rohe. In 2024, we proudly honoured luminaries such as Dame Gillian Whitehead, Joanna Paul, Whirimako Black, Garry Nicholas, Joe Harawira, Zena Elliott, Antoine Coffin, Thomas Kiwi, Tracey Tawhiao, and Jason Te Mete—artists whose work exemplifies excellence and leadership in sharing our pūrākau through transformational art experiences.

“This is more than an awards night—it’s a gathering of our people, our stories, and our creativity,” says Ayesha Kee, Event Lead. “As we celebrate under Matariki, we reflect on the past, acknowledge the present, and inspire the future of Māori art in Tauranga Moana.”

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this special occasion. Follow updates on Instagram or Facebook or visit www.ngatohutoi.co.nz for more information.

