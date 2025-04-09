Experienced Trio To Lead Stars Into 2025 ANZ Premiership Season

The Stars will have an experienced trio of players at the forefront of their leadership group for the upcoming ANZ Premiership season.

Maia Wilson will once again take the reins as captain, with veteran midcourter Mila Reuelu-Buchanan her vice-captain, while established defender Kate Burley rounds out the leadership group.

The players were voted into their respective positions by their peers and management.

New Stars coach Temepara Bailey played with Wilson during the Stars’ inaugural season in 2017 and is excited to see her continue to grow in the captaincy position.

“She’s been through the highs and the lows on and off the court. She’s got experience and understanding of her teammates and management and the way she communicates with everyone comes from a really good place." Bailey explained.

“She obviously has her own job to do as well and is learning a new position, so with the support of Mila and Kate she’ll lead from the front as she always has and we want to see her continue to do so on the court.”

Reuelu-Buchanan has been working tirelessly to return from injury over the off-season and Bailey feels her vice-captaincy is well deserved.

“Seeing Mila’s growth, not only on court with how she plays the game, but off the court and in that leadership space, she’s understanding who she is as a leader and taking that to another level and being aware of her teammates and what they need in certain situations.” Bailey said.

Burley was also a part of the first Stars team of 2017 and has transformed into one of the ANZ Premiership’s premier defenders and had a stand out season returning to the Stars in 2024.

Bailey is impressed with Burley’s presence as a leader.

“It was cool to see Kate voted into the leadership group. She brings a lot of experience not only where she is now in the netball world, but she’s been through a lot of ups and downs in her own career to get to where she Is now. Her experience will be good for some players coming through as well. She leads from the front, but also works really hard.”



