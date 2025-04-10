SUPERCARS AUDIO: Aussie’s Relishing Kiwi Showdown In Taupō

Supercars races in New Zealand this weekend at ITM Taupō Super440

Australian front runners looking forward to battles with star Kiwis

Practice begins Friday, two races Saturday, one race Sunday

Supercars teams have officially arrived in Taupō ahead of this weekend’s ITM Taupō Super440, where five homegrown Kiwi drivers will look to defend home turf in the centre of New Zealand’s North Island.

Making its second visit to Taupō International Motorsport Park, Supercars will hold three races across this weekend, with the driver who scores the most points to be awarded the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy.

There are five New Zealanders on the Supercars grid this season: Andre Heimgartner, Matt Payne, Richie Stanaway, Ryan Wood, and Jaxon Evans.

Heimgartner took a popular win in last year’s inaugural race at Taupō, before Queenslander Will Brown outduelled teammate Broc Feeney in a thrilling Sunday battle, while Anton De Pasquale’s double podium weekend netted him the coveted JR Trophy.

Interview with Team 18 driver Anton De Pasquale (0:00 - 2:05)

Interview with Triple Eight Race Engineering driver Will Brown (2:10 - 3:21)

Interview with Brad Jones Racing driver Andre Heimgartner (3:26 - 5:10)

Australians Brown and De Pasquale are looking forward to doing battle with the five Kiwis this weekend, whom Brown expects to “step their game up” in front of the home crowd.

Brown also reflected on his 2024 win in Taupō as a defining moment en route to the Supercars title last year, giving him further confidence to repeat his 2024 efforts this weekend.

On-track action at the ITM Taupō Super440 begins Friday, tickets and corporate hospitality for the April 11-13 event can be purchased via Supercars.com and Ticketek NZ.

This year’s event will feature three Supercars races: two 120-kilometre races on Saturday and one 200-kilometre contest on Sunday.

Fans in Taupō can get up close and personal with the full fleet of Supercars later this afternoon as Track to Town returns to the event.

In 2024, Supercars held its first ever full-field Track to Town in Taupō, where all 24 entered cars drove from the circuit into Taupō CBD, where drivers took part in a full-field signing session on the shores of Lake Taupō.

This year’s Track to Town will leave the circuit at 3:45 p.m. NZST, with the full-field signing scheduled to run from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., when cars will be driven back to the circuit.

Supercars’ return to New Zealand will be broadcast live on Foxtel in Australia and Sky Sport in New Zealand, with live streaming available via Kayo.

