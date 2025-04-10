The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, The Biggest Annual Fundraiser For The NZ Alpine Club, Is Back This May-July

Adventure awaits both avid explorers and armchair adventurers. Go wild in Alaska’s Denali massif, soar with the longest wingsuit terrain flight in history, and witness the bravery of rescue volunteers who go above and beyond to save lives. Ride the steep trails of the Dolomites. Explore the journey of returning to a beloved sport after a life-altering accident. Or tackle the challenges of a 6,000-metre peak in the Peruvian Andes. These films promise breathtaking landscapes, gripping stories, and unforgettable moments—all packed into one or two epic nights.

“It’s the highlight of the adventure film year, and heralds the start of the winter adventure season” says Karen Leacock, New Zealand Alpine Club General Manager. “I love going along, being inspired by incredible people doing amazing things, and then figuring out what my own winter adventures might be. It’s a great event to attend with friends, a bit like a big annual puffer jacket convention! And as the Alpine Club’s big fundraiser for the year, you can relax knowing that you are also giving back to your outdoor community – I reckon that’s a win win” says Leacock.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour offers inspiration of all kinds: journeys to remote vistas, analysis of topical environmental issues, and adrenaline-packed action sports. Join us this May and June at cinemas across the country, or catch the online edition in July. All proceeds support the New Zealand Alpine Club

Since 1976, the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival has been an industry leader in the celebration of Mountain Culture. Following the festival held in Banff every October, the annual World Tour reaches more than 45 countries on 7 continents, making it the largest adventure film tour on the planet.

This year, with presenting partners—La Sportiva, Osprey, NZ Mountain Safety Council, and Cycle Journeys—the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour kicks off in Queenstown on 30th April. With 31 screenings at 16 locations across New Zealand, it’s time to unite the outdoor community once again at these beloved events.

Don’t miss out—secure your tickets today and experience the magic of the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour!

Background

The New Zealand Alpine Club have been proud hosts of the Banff Mountain Film Festival since 2001. All the profits from this festival are used by the New Zealand Alpine Club to support recreation and access to Aotearoa’s alpine and climbing regions. We are very grateful that we can share films that will inspire our community and in return raise funds to support us in furthering our mission of supporting climbing, access, and the outdoors community in New Zealand.

The New Zealand Alpine Club was formed in 1891 and aims to promote and support climbing at all levels within New Zealand. The club has over 4500 members, twelve regional sections and 6 staff based at its headquarters in Christchurch. Membership is open to all, and the scope of the Clubs activities are broad including publishing guide books and the NZ Alpine Journal, the provision of 16 alpine huts and base lodges, instruction, events, advocacy, insurance and support for overseas climbing expeditions.

Dates and Locations:

Auckland | 8th, 13th, 15th, 18th & 25th June

Christchurch | 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th Matinee & 7th Evening June

Dunedin | 14th & 20th May

Hamilton | 15th & 16th May

Hokitika | 23rd May

Invercargill | 12th June

Napier | 15th May

Nelson | 6th & 7th June

New Plymouth | 13th June

Queenstown | 30th April & 1st May

Rotorua | 6th June

Taupo | 12th June

Tauranga | 30th May

Timaru | 14th June

Wellington | 27th, 28th May & 10th, 11th June

Whangarei | 25th June

For Tickets and more details on the screenings: https://banff.nz

© Scoop Media

