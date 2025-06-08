The Terrys - Share Earnest Single 'Eraser' Ahead Of Forthcoming Self-Titled Album

Beloved Gerringong indie outfit The Terrys return with their reflective single 'Eraser’, from their forthcoming self-titled album – out Friday, June 13 through Westway Collective.

Pre-order vinyl HERE + HERE.

'Eraser' leans into sombre acoustic textures, pairing delicate guitar lines with Jacob 'Finchie' Finch's raw, emotive vocals. Produced by longtime collaborators Tasker, Paddy Cornwall, and Taras Hrubyj-Piper, the track offers a moment of quiet introspection — a stripped-back exploration of memory, loss, and letting go. 'Eraser' reveals a softer side of The Terrys — one that trades in big hooks for hushed, heartfelt resonance.

Accompanying the album is The Terrys' biggest national headline tour to date, including stops in Meanjin/Brisbane, Tarndayna/Adelaide, Boorloo/Perth, Naarm/Melbourne, Eora/Sydney, Nipaluna/Hobart and Lutruwita/Forth. A central aim of this tour from the band was for it to be affordable for all fans, hence the ticket price of $35.

This continues on from selling out shows across Australia, the UK, EU & NZ and playing Australian mainstays Beyond The Valley, Chasing Tides, Hay Park, Spaced Out Festival, Yours & Owls, NYE on the Hill, Rolling Sets and Festival of the Sun. Recently, they also played the Too Turped Up Weekender across Wagga Wagga and Albury.

Last year, the band went from strength to strength, with their sophomore album 'Skate Pop' debuting at #2 on the ARIA Album Chart and landing a coveted triple j Feature Album spot. The singles also appeared at #93 ('No Bad Days'), #103 ('Hopscotch') and #181 ('Silent Disco') in triple j's Hottest 100 (2023). Their first record 'True Colour' also debuted at #3 on the ARIA Album Chart.

The Terrys' true north has always been this: stay positive, take it one day at a time and look towards the horizon with a smile and, ideally, beer in hand.

'Eraser' is available worldwide now

The Terrys Self-Titled Album will be available Friday, July 11, via Westway Collective

THE TERRYS

ALBUM TOUR DATES

Tickets available at theterrysband.com

FRI 22 AUG | THE GOV, TARNDANYA/ADELAIDE SA

SAT 23 AUG | THE RECHABITE, BOORLOO/PERTH WA

FRI 5 SEP | 170 RUSSELL, NAARM/MELBOURNE VIC

SAT 13 SEP | LIBERTY HALL, EORA/SYDNEY NSW

FRI 19 SEP | THE TIVOLI, MEANJIN/BRISBANE QLD

THU 25 SEP | WHAMMY BAR, AUCKLAND NZ

FRI 26 SEP | MEOW, WELLINGTON NZ

SAT 27 SEP | THE LOONS, CHRISTCHURCH NZ

SUN 28 SEP | YONDER, QUEENSTOWN NZ

THU 30 OCT | ALTAR BAR, NIPALUNA/HOBART TAS

FRI 31 OCT | THE BRIDGE HOTEL, LUTRUWITA/FORTH TAS

