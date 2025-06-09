Rising Māori Artist Debuts Powerful Portrait Series At Aigantighe Art Gallery

Whakahōnore i tō tātou taonga tuku iho: Honouring our Legacy

The Aigantighe Art Gallery is proud to present Whakahōnore i tō tātou taonga tuku iho, the first solo public art gallery exhibition by Timaru-based photographer Maania Tealei (Kāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Waitaha).

Opening 13 June 2025, this powerful exhibition highlights the strength, dignity, and enduring presence of kaumātua (Māori elders) across the Waitaha/Canterbury region.

Born and raised in Timaru and brought up by her grandparents, Tealei’s work is deeply personal. Through 26 striking photographic portraits, she honours the kaumātua who have shaped her life and continue to guide whānau and hapori (community) today.

The portraits are taken in two parts: first in places of personal or ancestral meaning, and then in traditional Māori dress (kākahu) — offering a layered reflection of identity, whakapapa and belonging.

“This exhibition is a heartfelt tribute to our kaumātua, whose presence and wisdom continue to shape our communities and identities,” Aigantighe Exhibitions Curator Izzy Hillman said.

“It’s also a reminder of how important it is to see Māori life, leadership and connection to whenua reflected in our public spaces.”

Whakahōnore i tō tātou taonga tuku iho is not only significant for Tealei’s artistic career, but for Māori contemporary art in Aotearoa. It offers a rare and moving celebration of intergenerational knowledge and cultural strength from within our own communities.

Exhibition dates:

The exhibition opens Friday 13 June at 6pm with a kapa haka performance and light kai provided. It runs until 10 August 2025 at the Aigantighe Art Gallery, Timaru.

