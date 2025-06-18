NZTrio Head On Tour In Aotearoa And Australia With Fantastique Programme

NZTrio He Taonga Wairere, a leading force in New Zealand chamber music, is pleased to announce the second instalment in their 2025 series with Fantastique, a captivating programme set to tour to seven centres around Aotearoa in July and August, before also heading to Australia.

(Photo/Supplied)

For this concert series NZTrio is thrilled to welcome guest cellist Callum Hall, playing alongside his sister Amalia Hall (violin), and Somi Kim (piano). Callum has played regularly in orchestras such as the Auckland Chamber Orchestra, Opus Chamber Orchestra, Jackson Symphony, Lansing Symphony and the West Michigan Symphony. He holds a Doctorate from Michigan State University and a Masters degree from Waikato University, and his practice bridges the worlds of classical and contemporary.

“My brother Callum and I have played music together since we were seven and four years old respectively, growing up in a very musical household. We have always loved performing chamber music together, as our sibling bond means we intuitively speak the same musical language. We spent years playing string quartets together with our other two siblings, as well as countless duo performances over the years, so we love continuing to work together as musical colleagues!” says Amalia.

A lavish tapestry of styles and emotions is explored in Fantastique, a programme of contrasts. Turina's Circulo depicts a single day through dawn, midday and dusk, while brooding disquiet meets stark intensity in Shostakovich's Piano Trio No.1 in C minor. Chen Yi's Tibetan Tunes creates a fusion of traditional Tibetan melodies referencing Buddhist god Du Mu, before the premiere of Angelus, a new commission by one of Aotearoa’s most acclaimed composers, John Psathas. Finally, Franck's youthful Piano Trio No. 1 in F sharp minor is as charming and intimate as it is powerful and explosive.

The final instalment of NZTrio’s 2025 programme, Hypnotique, will take place in November with Matthias Balzat as guest cellist, who is set to officially join the trio as a permanent member in 2026.

Tickets and more information at: www.nztrio.com/event-directory

