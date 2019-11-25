Rangi Wins NZ South Island Secondary School Water Polo Event

Christchurch’s Rangi Ruru Girls’ School Junior Water Polo team has taken out the SISS champs in Blenheim at the weekend, retaining the title they won in 2018.

Aggie Weston and Hayley Bond made the Tournament Team. Undefeated over 6 round robin games, the final was a fierce contest against Marlborough Girls’ College. In front of a home crowd, the Rangi team stayed composed to take the game and title with a 7-6 win.

Last Tuesday, the team also beat St Margaret’s, to win the Canterbury title.

Rangi’s Director of Sport, Mandy Anderson says she feels very proud of the development of the water polo programme at the school over the last two years.

“I’d like to acknowledge all of our coaches, and particularly Zoli Boros, the New Zealand Men’s and Secondary School Boys’ water polo coach, who is a significant addition to our coaching talent at Rangi.”

