Early Learning Action Plan Good for Children



Whānau Manaaki Kindergartens welcomes the government’s early learning action plan, in particular the commitment to fund 100 per cent qualified teachers from July next year.

Whānau Manaaki Kindergartens runs 102 kindergartens from Waiouru to Wellington, with services in the Central Plateau, Whanganui, Wairarapa, Horowhenua, Kapiti, Porirua, Upper Hutt and Wellington. It also runs several homebased education networks.

The government’s ten year plan He Taonga te Tamaiti /Every Child a Taonga was released this morning. It includes moving to a 100 per cent qualified teaching workforce over time, as part of providing children with learning experiences that promote wellbeing, identity, and support.

“We are committed to quality education for the thousands of children and families we serve each day” says chief executive officer Amanda Coulston.

“All the evidence shows that high quality early learning experiences for children are associated with qualified teachers. We welcome this Government’s commitment to 100% qualified teachers after the previous Government cut funding for qualified teachers by tens of millions of dollars a year.

“This action plan is great news for babies and young children and for society as a whole. The entire sector will benefit over time from the government funding quality services, and from a comprehensive, staged plan.”

“There are few better investments a government can make than in quality early learning for its children”, says Amanda.

© Scoop Media

