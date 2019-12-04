Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Early Learning Action Plan Good for Children

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 4:21 pm
Press Release: Whanau Manaaki Kindergartens


Whānau Manaaki Kindergartens welcomes the government’s early learning action plan, in particular the commitment to fund 100 per cent qualified teachers from July next year.

Whānau Manaaki Kindergartens runs 102 kindergartens from Waiouru to Wellington, with services in the Central Plateau, Whanganui, Wairarapa, Horowhenua, Kapiti, Porirua, Upper Hutt and Wellington. It also runs several homebased education networks.

The government’s ten year plan He Taonga te Tamaiti /Every Child a Taonga was released this morning. It includes moving to a 100 per cent qualified teaching workforce over time, as part of providing children with learning experiences that promote wellbeing, identity, and support.

“We are committed to quality education for the thousands of children and families we serve each day” says chief executive officer Amanda Coulston.

“All the evidence shows that high quality early learning experiences for children are associated with qualified teachers. We welcome this Government’s commitment to 100% qualified teachers after the previous Government cut funding for qualified teachers by tens of millions of dollars a year.

“This action plan is great news for babies and young children and for society as a whole. The entire sector will benefit over time from the government funding quality services, and from a comprehensive, staged plan.”

“There are few better investments a government can make than in quality early learning for its children”, says Amanda.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Whanau Manaaki Kindergartens on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 