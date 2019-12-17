John Waller Memorial Scholarship winners announced

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) and PwC are pleased to announce the three winners of the John Waller Memorial Scholarships for the University of Canterbury 2020 academic year. They are:



Megan Shannon, 18, from Kaitaia

Lufilufi Lene, 18, from Wellington

Lucy Coulston, 17, from Gisborne



Angie Mentis, BNZ CEO, says, “We are delighted to announce our new John Waller Scholarship winners. Megan, Lufilufi and Lucy have achieved exceptional academic results, have strong involvements in their schools and communities, and tremendous leadership potential, which made them stand out amongst the more than 650 other applicants.

“These three incredible young people embody the values John Waller lived by, and we are thrilled to be involved in the crucial next step in their lives,” says Mentis.

The John Waller Memorial Scholarship was established in 2017 to honour the values and professional contribution of former BNZ Chairman and respected PwC Managing Partner, John Waller, ONZM, FCA.

The scholarship provides an opportunity for students to study at University of Canterbury when personal or financial circumstances restrict their ability to enter tertiary education by providing three school leavers $18,000 each. It is available to those choosing to study Commerce, Science, or Law, and provides opportunities for summer internships at BNZ and PwC and mentoring from BNZ and PwC staff.

About the recipients:

Megan Shannon

Megan plans to study Law. She and her family moved to Christchurch following the earthquakes as her father worked in construction. As life returned to normal, Megan’s family moved back to Kaitaia, but Megan opted to stay in Christchurch and pursue her studies. This brave decision meant she was living independently, but that did not get in the way of her achieving superior grades and excelling at Basketball.

Lufilufi Lene

Lufi plans to study Engineering. He is currently Head Boy of Rongatai College and is very active in his school community. He is the leader of the Poly Club and has captained both Senior A Volleyball and the Second XV Rugby team. Outside of school, he is a member of the Rongatai Interact Club, a group that organises fundraisers for organisations like Canteen and Soup Kitchen.

Lucy Coulston

Lucy plans to study Environmental Science. She has excelled in both rowing and football and was an expeditioner on the 2018 Young Peter Blake Expedition to the Kermadec Islands. Lucy is a talented public speaker, particularly on her passion of sustainability, is a member of her school debating team, and was a successful delegate in the 2017-2019 Model United Nations.

