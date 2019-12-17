Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

John Waller Memorial Scholarship winners announced

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 6:56 pm
Press Release: Bank of New Zealand

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) and PwC are pleased to announce the three winners of the John Waller Memorial Scholarships for the University of Canterbury 2020 academic year. They are:


Megan Shannon, 18, from Kaitaia
Lufilufi Lene, 18, from Wellington
Lucy Coulston, 17, from Gisborne

Angie Mentis, BNZ CEO, says, “We are delighted to announce our new John Waller Scholarship winners. Megan, Lufilufi and Lucy have achieved exceptional academic results, have strong involvements in their schools and communities, and tremendous leadership potential, which made them stand out amongst the more than 650 other applicants.

“These three incredible young people embody the values John Waller lived by, and we are thrilled to be involved in the crucial next step in their lives,” says Mentis.

The John Waller Memorial Scholarship was established in 2017 to honour the values and professional contribution of former BNZ Chairman and respected PwC Managing Partner, John Waller, ONZM, FCA.

The scholarship provides an opportunity for students to study at University of Canterbury when personal or financial circumstances restrict their ability to enter tertiary education by providing three school leavers $18,000 each. It is available to those choosing to study Commerce, Science, or Law, and provides opportunities for summer internships at BNZ and PwC and mentoring from BNZ and PwC staff.

About the recipients:

Megan Shannon

Megan plans to study Law. She and her family moved to Christchurch following the earthquakes as her father worked in construction. As life returned to normal, Megan’s family moved back to Kaitaia, but Megan opted to stay in Christchurch and pursue her studies. This brave decision meant she was living independently, but that did not get in the way of her achieving superior grades and excelling at Basketball.

Lufilufi Lene

Lufi plans to study Engineering. He is currently Head Boy of Rongatai College and is very active in his school community. He is the leader of the Poly Club and has captained both Senior A Volleyball and the Second XV Rugby team. Outside of school, he is a member of the Rongatai Interact Club, a group that organises fundraisers for organisations like Canteen and Soup Kitchen.

Lucy Coulston

Lucy plans to study Environmental Science. She has excelled in both rowing and football and was an expeditioner on the 2018 Young Peter Blake Expedition to the Kermadec Islands. Lucy is a talented public speaker, particularly on her passion of sustainability, is a member of her school debating team, and was a successful delegate in the 2017-2019 Model United Nations.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

Contact Bank of New Zealand

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 