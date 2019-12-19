Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Master of Information Technology Now Available At AIS

Thursday, 19 December 2019, 8:28 am
Press Release: Auckland Institute of Studies

The MIT has been developed to meet industry needs for high-level problem solvers. Drawing on the knowledge of experts from the information and communications technology sector, this elite postgraduate programme will provide New Zealand’s technologists with opportunities to solve tomorrow’s complex problems. Students will undertake practice-based research projects that are connected to their own practice and industry experience.

The MIT is now open for enrolments in February 2020, and many of the current Bachelor of Information Technology students at AIS will be looking to upgrade their qualifications.

The MIT also provides a step-up from the AIS Postgraduate Diploma in Information Technology (Level 8) (PGDIT). It aims to address the global skills shortage in areas like Information Systems, Networks and Security, and Software Development, each of which are areas of specialisation within the degree.

Graduates will exit with one of two available qualifications depending on the option they choose; a Research Thesis Option will result in the MIT (Research), whereas a Project Option will result in the MIT (Applied).

Internship, Research and Industry Project Pathways

In addition to the above completion options students will have three different pathways available that will provide interaction with the industry in varying ways:

• Internship Pathway includes an internship consisting of 15 hours a week for 26 weeks totalling 390 hours
• Research Project Pathway caters for those students wanting to pursue research-based higher qualifications
• Industrial Project Pathway includes a 26-week IT project for a New Zealand company

For more information, visit www.AIS.ac.nz where you can also download a brochure for the MIT.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Institute of Studies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 