Master of Information Technology Now Available At AIS

The MIT has been developed to meet industry needs for high-level problem solvers. Drawing on the knowledge of experts from the information and communications technology sector, this elite postgraduate programme will provide New Zealand’s technologists with opportunities to solve tomorrow’s complex problems. Students will undertake practice-based research projects that are connected to their own practice and industry experience.

The MIT is now open for enrolments in February 2020, and many of the current Bachelor of Information Technology students at AIS will be looking to upgrade their qualifications.

The MIT also provides a step-up from the AIS Postgraduate Diploma in Information Technology (Level 8) (PGDIT). It aims to address the global skills shortage in areas like Information Systems, Networks and Security, and Software Development, each of which are areas of specialisation within the degree.

Graduates will exit with one of two available qualifications depending on the option they choose; a Research Thesis Option will result in the MIT (Research), whereas a Project Option will result in the MIT (Applied).

Internship, Research and Industry Project Pathways

In addition to the above completion options students will have three different pathways available that will provide interaction with the industry in varying ways:

• Internship Pathway includes an internship consisting of 15 hours a week for 26 weeks totalling 390 hours

• Research Project Pathway caters for those students wanting to pursue research-based higher qualifications

• Industrial Project Pathway includes a 26-week IT project for a New Zealand company

For more information, visit www.AIS.ac.nz where you can also download a brochure for the MIT.





