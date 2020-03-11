Over 1700 New Graduates Add Skills To Communities

1761 new UCOL graduates will receive their qualifications during March’s Graduation season, with many already adding their skills to the New Zealand workforce.

Many of the graduands will receive their Certificates, Diplomas, Degrees, and Postgraduate qualifications at ceremonies in Manawatū, Whanganui, Wairarapa, and Horowhenua.

UCOL Chief of Operations Lyal French-Wright says Graduation is a highlight on the UCOL calendar and a chance to celebrate the institution’s talented graduates.

“Graduation is a special time of the year where we recognise the dedication and hard work that our new graduates put in to reach their academic goals. UCOL graduates bring valuable skills to the New Zealand workforce, and many start their careers with relevant industry work experience already under their belts thanks to internships, placements, and other industry projects they complete at UCOL.”

“I’m incredibly proud of our graduates and wish them the best, whether they are starting their careers or moving onto a higher level of study.”

“I would also like to acknowledge the work of UCOL’s academic and professional staff who taught, guided, and supported these graduates during their time at UCOL. Graduates often speak highly of the support they received from UCOL staff, whether that’s our expert lecturers or our Student Success team.”

The Bachelor of Nursing has the largest graduating classes at UCOL’s Manawatū, Whanganui, and Wairarapa campuses, with a total of 157 new nurses receiving their degrees.

The Bachelor of Information & Communication Technology and Bachelor of Applied Science (Medical Imaging Technology) are the next largest Manawatū degree classes.

At certificate level, Study and Career Preparation (Level 4), Automotive Engineering, and Cookery (Level 4) have the largest classes at UCOL Manawatū.

In Whanganui, the New Zealand Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level 3) and Bachelor of Design and Arts round out the three largest cohorts with Nursing.

UCOL Wairarapa’s next biggest graduating classes are the NZ Certificate in Automotive Engineering and the NZ Certificate in Animal Care.

2020 marks the second graduation for UCOL’s Horowhenua campus. This ceremony will also include graduands from programmes delivered in partnership with Horowhenua Learning Centre (HLC) - the National Certificate in Security (Site Security, Level 3) and New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Support Work, Level 3) providing the most graduates.

UCOL Graduation dates:

Manawatū Graduation (certificate programmes)

Tuesday 17 March, 1.30pm

Regent on Broadway

Manawatū Graduation (degrees and diplomas)

Wednesday 18 March, 1.30pm

Regent on Broadway.

Whanganui Graduation

Thursday 19 March, 1.00 pm

Royal Wanganui Opera House

Horowhenua Graduation

Monday 23 March, 1.30 pm

Horowhenua District Council – Civic Area

Wairarapa Graduation

Thursday 26 March, 1.30 pm

Carterton Events Centre

New Graduates per campus:

Manawatū: 1252

Wairarapa: 156

Whanganui: 247

Horowhenua: 106

