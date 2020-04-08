Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New Zealand Telco Industry Welcomes Schools Support Package

Wednesday, 8 April 2020, 2:37 pm
Press Release: NZ Telecommunications Forum - TCF

The New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) welcomes the student support package, announced by the Minister of Education Chris Hipkins today. As part of this initiative the telecommunications industry is assisting with connecting households with school-aged students that don’t currently have a broadband service.

TCF CEO Geoff Thorn says the industry has been working with the Ministry of Education on its part of the initiative since the Alert Level 4 Covid-19 lockdown was announced. This has involved identifying eligible households that don’t currently have internet access.

“As an industry we are pleased to be able to work with the Ministry of Education on this initiative. This is a significant undertaking, and while it will take some time to reach all those in need, the industry is committed to doing everything it can to connect households that have been identified,” he says.

Thorn says eligible households will receive either a fixed line or fixed wireless connection, depending on whether their homes currently have existing telecommunications infrastructure (for example, a fibre or copper connection that is not currently activated).

“We are confident that New Zealand’s telecommunication networks will have the capacity to handle the expected surge in demand – both from students returning to school via online learning, as well as the increase in connections through this important new connectivity initiative.”

“Our industry is proud to provide the network support required to deliver the curriculum online for a large majority of school-aged students at home in New Zealand during the Alert Level 4 Covid-19 lockdown. This has only been possible because of the significant and ongoing investment in the telecommunications infrastructure over the past decade,” Thorn says.

 

Note to Editors

The NZ Telecommunications Forum is committed to proactively providing New Zealand media with accurate information about New Zealand’s telecommunications networks during the Covid-19 national lockdown. Please contact TCF representative Sarah Putt with any questions related to telecommunications infrastructure and we will endeavour to respond as quickly as possible to your query.

About the TCF

The NZ Telecommunications Forum (TCF) was established in 2002. It plays a vital role in the telecommunications industry in New Zealand, collaboratively developing key industry standards and codes of practice that underpin the country’s digital economy. Our objective is to actively foster cooperation among the telecommunications industry’s participants, to enable the efficient provision of regulated and non-regulated telecommunications services.

TCF Members include: 2degrees, AWACS, Chorus, DTS, Enable Networks, Kordia, Northpower Fibre, NOW, Spark, Symbio Networks, Trustpower, Ultrafast Fibre, UnisonFibre, Vector Communications, Vocus Communications and Vodafone.

For more information visit: http://www.tcf.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Telecommunications Forum - TCF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 