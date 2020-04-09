Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Welcome To The Stay Home Book Club

Thursday, 9 April 2020, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Read NZ

A new website launched today encourages Kiwi kids to explore new and familiar stories during the national lockdown.

Stay Home Book Club is a new online reading challenge from Read NZ Te Pou Muramura (formerly NZ Book Council). Primary and intermediate-aged children are invited to register for free and choose their team to play for.

In recognition of the fact that it’s more difficult to buy or borrow new books during the Level 4 lockdown, there are various ways that children can log an entry.

They can either read an online or print book they have already read, read a new book, listen to an audio story, or take part in an online library session or similar.

Accompanying the Stay Home Book Club is a list of free online resources for children to choose from.

Many of these resources have been provided by the authors who are part of Read NZ’s Writers in Schools programme.

Players choose an avatar and log the stories they read or listen to, along with a star rating and short review. A leaderboard keeps track of the teams, each named after a New Zealand bird, as they move up and down the rankings accordingly.

Launching on Thursday April 9, the Stay Home Book Club will run for at least four weeks.

Booksellers Tokens are up for grabs as spot prizes every day of the competition, and the top player for each team will win a special book prize, to be sent after the lockdown period.

Read NZ Te Pou Muramura CEO Juliet Blyth says the reading challenge is a fun way to help encourage children to find comfort and delight in stories.

“Our children may be confined by the four walls of their homes at the moment but with reading there is no limit to where your imagination can take you,” she says.

“The Stay Home Book Club is inspired by the Super Smash Reading Challenge we ran over summer in conjunction with NZ Cricket. This seemed like the perfect time to use the platform again, with no sports teams to follow at the moment we decided championing our native birds was a good way to go.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this exciting new competition during the lockdown and hope it will be something fun for children and their whānau,” says Juliet.

Read NZ is grateful for the support of Booksellers New Zealand in supplying prizes.

Sign up for the Stay Home Book Club here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Read NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 