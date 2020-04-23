Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Auckland Retains No.1 Spot In International Sustainability Rankings

Thursday, 23 April 2020, 8:05 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

For the second year in a row, the University of Auckland has ranked No.1 in the world in the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings. These measure the performance of universities against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The global ranking was launched in 2019 to measure the broader impact of universities. It highlights the work being delivered by universities within their communities, demonstrating the differences they can make to the world against measures such as providing inclusive and equitable quality education, achieving gender equality, and championing environmental sustainability. Universities are assessed against each of the 17 SDGs, which were adopted by the UN in 2015 to provide a framework for developing the world in a sustainable way.

University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dawn Freshwater said that she was very proud of the result, which she says reflects the world-class outcomes achieved by staff of the University of Auckland.

“The Impact Rankings’ focus on sustainability has become even more relevant as we consider what a post-Covid world might look like, and how this enforced ‘pause’ might be used as an opportunity to reshape economies in more sustainable ways,” she said.

“There is a growing call for countries to use this crisis to radically rethink economic and social models. This includes concerns about increasing reliance on fragile global supply chains, dependence on single countries for essential manufacturing, precarious health systems, and placing too much emphasis on economic growth that puts unsustainable pressure on the environment.

“Against this backdrop, the focus of the SDGs on ‘sustainability’ in its broadest sense has become even more important and relevant. The Impact Rankings demonstrate how universities like Auckland can play a key role in thought leadership, in germane research, and in sustainable operations,” she said.

“In the post-Covid world we will be building on this in collaboration with our many stakeholders and communities. The ranking positions us and New Zealand very positively for the strengths and abilities that we offer alongside our partners.”

The University of Auckland was first among the 850 institutions from 89 countries that participated and was ranked in the top 25% for each of the Goals with which it engaged. Its top four areas were Goal 14, Life Below Water (2nd), Goal 15, Life on Land (3rd=), Goal 3, Good Health and Wellbeing (4th), and Goal 17 (3rd). This last – Partnership for the Goals – is the only mandatory qualifying SDG; among other things, the University of Auckland is an Institutional member of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and the UN Programme for Human Settlements.

With high rankings in areas that included marine sustainability and land protection, Professor Freshwater said that that these had been a particular focus for the University of Auckland for a considerable time now, quite independent of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Due to our location and the priorities resulting from our role as a research-led university, these have been areas where we have a natural emphasis. Our physical proximity to the oceans and the land in Aotearoa New Zealand means we often lead the world in unique marine and land-based environmental research projects.

“In these and other areas the University recognises the importance and value of kaitiakitanga and mātauranga Māori in shaping a unique and distinctive approach to sustainability in this country,” she said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 