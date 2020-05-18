Kindergartens Aotearoa Welcomes Funding For Quality Education For Our Youngest Citizens

Kindergartens Aotearoa welcomes the reintroduction of funding for early childhood services that employ 100 per cent qualified teachers.

“This is one of the single biggest steps to improve quality for young children” says spokesperson Amanda Coulstlon.

Kindergartens Aotearoa is a collective of eight regional kindergarten associations around the country that operate 365 kindergartens and other early childhod services catering for 18.500 children and employing 2300 teaching, advisory and support staff.

“This is about recognising all services that have managed to retain 100 per cent qualified teachers after the cuts that were made in 2010” says Amanda Coulston. “This is not just for kindergartens - it reinstates the benchmark of quality for all children.”

The government has set aside $278.2 million to restore the funding from January 2021, with the bulk funding grant in November 2020 including the increased amount.

Research shows that high quality education has lasting benefits for all children, and is particuarlly beneficial for children from lower socio economic communities.

“We applaud the government for its courage and focus on young children at a time of many demands on its budget.”

