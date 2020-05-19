Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Business Student Interns For UK Company From Comfort Of Home

Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 10:47 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

A University of Auckland business student is one of six selected worldwide for a virtual internship to gain work experience without leaving the house.

Elizabeth Ejiwale, who is in her final year of a Bachelor of Commerce majoring in international business and marketing, has been awarded a scholarship to intern remotely for a UK-based company, which she will be matched to later this year.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to gain international work experience in the middle of a global crisis, while balancing studying from home and working part-time,” she says.

“The world is increasingly operating in a virtual manner and is reliant on online workspaces. An online internship means I can get ahead of this trend by gaining experience across continental barriers. The ability to work in a team is essential in the business world, and having the ability to work cohesively in a virtual team is an imperative.”

The scholarship was awarded by Virtual Internships, which connects students worldwide with remote work experience; Elizabeth was the only scholarship recipient from outside of the UK and the US. Her internship comes with a dedicated career coach, weekly group online company meetings and group discussions with other interns.

Elizabeth has already studied in the United States and China as part of the University of Auckland’s inaugural Global Business and Innovation Cohort, funded by the Sir Owen Glenn study abroad scholarship and the Prime Minister’s Scholarships for Asia.

She has also worked as a 360 International Peer Adviser in the University’s International Office, helping other students take advantage of overseas learning opportunities.

Ainslie Moore, Deputy Director International Programmes and Services, says the University is seeing a rise in opportunities for students to gain virtual international experience.

“We place a high value on providing students with opportunities to learn abroad, with the aim of reaching a 25 percent participation rate in overseas study, research or internship. While our students are currently unable to travel overseas, the rise of virtual internships and learning opportunities is a great way to overcome travel, time and cost barriers,” she says.

Virtual Internships places interns with company projects with candidates usually completing 10 to 12 hours a week over two-months. Students are normally charged a fee for the service, however the scholarships allow students such as Elizabeth to access the scheme at no cost.

The University’s Career Development and Employability Services (CDES) helps place students on international internships, with an increasing number of these becoming virtual experiences, such as the one Elizabeth will participate in this year.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 