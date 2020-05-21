Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Open Polytechnic Develops Interactive Learning Tools For Sorted In Schools Programme

Thursday, 21 May 2020, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Open Polytechnic

The Open Polytechnic of New Zealand Ltd, the nation’s specialist provider of online and distance learning, has developed interactive learning scenarios for secondary school pupils in a partnership with the Government-backed financial education programme Sorted in Schools.

Sorted in Schools, produced by the Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC), which also runs the sorted.org website, is a financial capability hub for secondary school students around New Zealand. Sorted in Schools aims to equip young New Zealanders with the knowledge and tools to make good decisions around money and money management.

Open Polytechnic was selected by the CFFC to turn three paper-based resources into interactive online resources for the Sorted in Schools programme to teach high school students about financial literacy topics such as budgeting and retirement saving.

Open Polytechnic Chief Executive, Dr Caroline Seelig, says the project is a good example of the way the organisation’s expertise in developing interactive digital courseware can be utilised for the benefit of New Zealanders.

“Sorted in Schools delivers key financial literacy resources for young New Zealanders. We are pleased we could offer our experience and skills in learning design and online learning delivery so Sorted in Schools can further the reach of their resources to engage young New Zealanders in learning about financial capability,” she says.

Open Polytechnic’s Digital Experience team has created two visually-engaging interactive learning tools for the Sorted for Schools website so far – Supermarket Shopper and Party Planner.

Both resources allow users to explore different pathways with the user’s decisions resulting in a positive reaction on their decision making or providing the user with a range of information to think through before their next attempt. This helps create an ongoing engaging experience for learners beyond the first or second attempts so that they can learn to achieve their goals within their budgets.

A third tool, the retirement savings online interactive, is under development and will teach schools pupils about how NZ Super and KiwiSaver work and the benefit of saving for the future. It will be created in both English and te reo Māori so it can be used for both the New Zealand Curriculum and Māori Medium Education.

The Commission for Financial Capability’s Director of Learning, Nick Thomson, says CFFC was impressed with the Open Polytechnic’s creative approach to the task of turning a paper-based exercise into an interactive digital resource.

“They brought to the table a lot of ideas that made our original resources even better. We’re confident that the interactives will enable students to not only learn about budgeting and saving, but how making good choices around money will improve their long term wellbeing,” he says.

The interactives will be included in teaching material for NCEA Levels 1 and 2 from June this year, enabling students to use them to gain credits toward NCEA.

The Supermarket Shopper tool and Party Planner tool are now available on the Sorted in Schools website, while the retirement savings tool will be available in mid-2020. To view the Supermarket Shopper tool go to https://bit.ly/3frZN4O to see the Party Planner tool go to https://bit.ly/3bkIz61

These tools are primarily aimed at a high school students and teachers but are useful for anyone interested in learning about how to manage money.

For more information on the range of education and digital services Open Polytechnic offers, head to http://bit.ly/2VsrpiG. 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Open Polytechnic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 