Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

NZUSA Supports The Government’s $25 Million Investment Into Student Mental Health Services

Saturday, 11 July 2020, 4:25 pm
Press Release: NZUSA

The New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) strongly supports the Government’s expansion and acceleration of frontline mental health services for students across Aotearoa New Zealand.

This will include the expansion of the Piki service that tertiary students in the Wellington region have been able to access for free, as well as the specific programmes at Auckland and Canterbury Universities.

NZUSA believes that despite this investment being overdue, it will come as an enormous relief for students, including those who have experienced mental distress as a result of Covid-19.

This investment into mental health comes after rallying calls from students and students’ associations, including the NZUSA Kei Te Pai Report’ in 2018, which highlighted the concerning rates of mental distress among students, and the ‘Wait Is Over’ protest on Parliament Lawn in 2018. It also aligns with the calls from hundreds of students who completed the NZUSA Covid-19 Survey and revealed that they were experiencing increased mental health issues during the lockdown including anxiety, stress and isolation.

NZUSA President Isabella Lenihan-Ikin says “we are experiencing an epidemic of mental health issues among young people and students in this country. The underinvestment in mental health services has led to many people being denied the help they need.”

“This is an overdue victory for students in Aotearoa New Zealand. Any student can tell you the myriad stressors that come with studying at the tertiary level. Free and accessible mental health services that tailored for students and young people are essential” she says.

Victoria University of Wellington student and Piki peer-supporter Alexander Walker strongly supports this announcement, “I’ve had very personal experiences dealing with mental health struggles during my time at University; a period of our lives filled with unique challenges and stressors. Services like Piki can literally transform lives. I’m so thrilled that rangatahi who are studying across Aotearoa New Zealand will have an opportunity to access the mental health support that they deserve and need.”

“Every person deserves free mental health support and this announcement today will go a long way to addressing the issues that tertiary students face” says NZUSA President Isabella Lenihan-Ikin.

© Scoop Media

NZUSA - New Zealand Union of Students' Associations

NZUSA - New Zealand Union of Students' Associations

We stand for opportunity, for all.

NZUSA is the New Zealand Union of Students' Associations, the national body that represents New Zealand's students' associations and the interests of New Zealand's 400,000 students at universities, polytechnics and in trades training.

We conduct original research, advocate to Government and through the media, and support New Zealand's students' associations to be more effective on behalf of their members. We advocate alongside Te Mana Akonga – The National Māori Students' Association, and Tertiary Women New Zealand – The NZUSA Women's Caucus.

Since 1929, we've believed in a society rich in opportunity, where anyone from anywhere can become any thing. We support accessible, affordable quality public tertiary education.

Contact NZUSA - New Zealand Union of Students' Associations

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Writing: Eastbourne Writers To Discuss Trials And Tribulations Of Getting Books Out During A Pandemic

The three writers and their books. From left: John Horrocks, Anne Manchester and Pete Carter. The three writers - Pete Carter, John Horrocks and Anne Manchester - have written three very different books, one fiction, two non-fiction, but all three ... More>>

Film: Trailer Released For New Heartfelt Comedy ‘Baby Done’ Starring Rose Matafeo And Matthew Lewis

The trailer for local comedy film Baby Done has today been unveiled ahead of its nationwide general release in October. From the production house behind Kiwi box office hits The Breaker Upperers and Hunt for the Wilderpeople , Baby Done stars ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 