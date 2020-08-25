Tiger Global Case Competition 2020

For the first time, the TGCC educational tournament welcomes ambitious high school students from around the world to solve business challenges related to COVID-19.

The leading hedge fund investment firm Tiger Global Management is supporting a unique social equity initiative to support learning from home with the Tiger Global Case Competition (TGCC). Typically reserved for university students, this business case competition is globally the first of its kind, reserved for high school students aged 14-18. Bright students who are spending more time at home than usual due to COVID-19 will develop strong critical thinking, entrepreneurship, and consulting skills by working to resolve a real company’s challenges brought on by the pandemic. TGCC invites adroit students across the world to participate in this virtual event, strengthening both educational and professional expertise.

TGCC’s Principal Partner Tiger Global Management is joined by official sponsor, Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC), and is powered by the global education consulting firm, Crimson Education. With this esteemed backing, the TGCC will run through October and offer an array of prizes including: a remote internship at PwC for the entire winning team; mentorship session with Julian Robertson, Founder of Tiger Management Corp; mentorship sessions with the Right Hon Sir John Key, former Prime Minister of New Zealand; mentorship sessions with young entrepreneur Jamie Beaton, Founder and CEO of Crimson Education; US$18,000+ worth of education consulting with Crimson Education; and US$4,000+ in cash prizes.

Philanthropist and Founder of hedge fund Tiger Management, Julian Robertson says, “Young people today have the potential to make a tremendous impact on our society - one that is more globalized than ever. In my opinion, it’s essential to support, encourage, and magnify this potential. The Tiger Global Case Competition is a rare opportunity for students to learn from industry experts at home and to work through unprecedented challenges facing businesses today, while practicising teamwork and problem-solving skills, further developing the young leaders of tomorrow.”

High school students are encouraged to apply online on www.casecomp.org and register their team of three to four members before registrations close on August 31st. As a global educational competition—delivered by students for students—the TGCC also boasts an esteemed committee. The TGCC Committee 2020 features 70+ high school students from 18 countries that are working to ensure their peers discover and participate in the opportunity. By its very nature, the TGCC is designed to empower students across the world to be leaders for lasting change.

Managing Director at PwC Australia, Jasmin Kaur, says: “As a mother of a current high school student and in my role at PwC, providing students with an understanding of how the business world is changing in response to COVID-19 and also giving them insight into what will be required for their future careers is an invaluable opportunity. PwC is delighted to be involved in this global educational event for students that establishes a sense of community and gives the bright minds of tomorrow an innovative outlet to learn from home.”

Co-Founder and CEO of Crimson Education, Jamie Beaton, was mentored by Roberson as Tiger Management’s youngest analyst while studying at Harvard University. In response to the TGCC, he says the competition will assist in developing future innovators and problem-solvers.

“We are thrilled to power the TGCC for the third year and provide high school students across the world with the unique opportunity to compete virtually with industry-best mentorship and the opportunity to win value-packed educational prizes. Many students are finding themselves unable to participate in physical events and more traditional extracurricular activities such as ModelUNs and olympiads. We see this as a constructive way for them to invest their time while learning remotely.” - Jamie Beaton said.

