Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Serious Racism Allegations Require Proper Investigation

Sunday, 30 August 2020, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union

Te Whare Wānanga o Waikato University of Waikato tauira and kaimahi Māori who have raised serious allegations of institutional racism at the university have a right to a full investigation says Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union (TEU).

Allegations of structural and casual racism have been reported and a process of Protected Disclosure (whistleblower) Act has been undertaken to voice collective concern.

TEU National President Michael Gilchrist says it is clear that many tauira and kaimahi Māori have been fearful of raising their concerns, fearful of retribution if they questioned the institution’s leadership and direction,

“A proper process is important for those raising allegations of institutional racism and for the institution.”

TEU is in conversation with its Māori members and the Chancellor to ensure any investigation protects their rights, while ensuring natural justice for other parties.

Vice-Chancellors and other sector leaders in tertiary education know the importance of open and robust debate, and we would expect nothing less at Te Whare Wānanga o Waikato. We are concerned to think kaimahi Māori are fearful of doing their job and critiquing their own institution. Kaimahi Māori voices must be heard to ensure due process.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Tertiary Education Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 