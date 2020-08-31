Secondary Schools Business Case Competition Goes Virtual For 2020

The New Zealand Secondary Schools Case Competition is returning virtually in 2020, giving the opportunity to secondary students from around Aotearoa to compete.

The competition strives to offer an experience to students where their speaking, analytical and teamwork skills can be utilised and developed — with contestants working to solve real life business cases.

The project is primarily supported by the AUT Business School with further support provided by Ray White and Bunnings Warehouse — with a prize pool of over $1000, with first, second and third place prizes for teams competing.

The challenge allows contestants to challenge their skills in emerging areas relevant to the modern workplace including creativity, problem solving ability and time management skills.

In the competition, teams have to look at a business case for a real life organisation and analyse a company, identify key issues and present a strategy on how the business can best meet its aims to a panel of judges.

Project lead Sanjit Ramesh Chandran says the decision to allow virtual participation was to make the competition as inclusive as possible for attendees up and down the motu.

“Going virtual reduces the travel barrier for students around New Zealand who want to participate.

“The event has run incredibly successfully for years with many teams coming from Auckland, but now we have a great opportunity for secondary school students across New Zealand to get involved.”

More information on how the virtual competition will be run will be provided closer to the time of the event — with Auckland-based teams able to meet up in-person with provided spaces to aid collaboration.

NZSSCC is working with AUT to ensure the event can be safely run from its City Campus while following Ministry of Health guidelines around contact tracing and gathering restrictions. Students will be kept updated about any changes in the way they participate.

Prizes

1st Place: $1000

2nd Place: $500, sponsored by Ray White

3rd Place: $300, sponsored by Bunnings Warehouse

Team registration finishing September 12th

Learn more at www.nzsscc.org or get in contact at korero@nzsscc.org

