Mind Lab Changes The Game With Unique Program For 18-22-year-Olds Who Haven’t Found Their Place… Yet

If there’s anything 2020 needs more of right now, it’s hope, clarity and action – especially when it comes to our young people and their education.

Today, award-winning education provider The Mind Lab is launching enrolments for their game changing HeyFuture! programme, which provides just that to Aotearoa’s young adults who might be otherwise stuck going in a direction that doesn’t set them up for the future.

Founded by Frances Valintine in 2013, The Mind Lab’s mission has been to drive change in education, and to ensure what we’re teaching New Zealand’s young people will meet the needs of a very different future. And it’s never been more urgent or vital than in these pandemic-hit times, says programme lead Coco Kim-Corey.

“It’s been incredible timing. HeyFuture! was on the table before the pandemic came into the picture, in fact our first intake in April was postponed to July as a result. Looking at the state of the world now - the uncertainty we’re all being faced with, and the young people who took part in the first intake, it’s more valuable and necessary than ever before.”

The 2020s will be the world’s first fully digital decade – but our kids aren’t leaving their traditional educations with the skills they need to fully embrace what’s coming. And while many are leaving school with a lack of clarity and direction they need to make decisions about their future, businesses are also looking for vastly different skill sets and values than they were 10 years ago.

Says Coco, “It shouldn’t be surprising given the conflicting advice and examples that they’ve had to go on – their parents might still be pushing them into traditional career paths that are less relevant for the new workplaces they see; millennials are having midlife crises at age 30 due to general discontent; and it’s been drummed into school leavers that the jobs they’ll be doing in 10 years time haven’t been invented.

“None of this inspires hope, let alone action or certainty.”

HeyFuture!, a two-week programme that establishes work-ready skills and real-life job opportunities, meets this need. The programme is designed to help students find their personal purpose and gain practical skills to kickstart their journey – considering the impact of technological change, climate change, globalisation, and the future of work. Topics covered include sustainability, collaboration, creativity and curiosity, problem solving, digital impact, leadership, entrepreneurship and confidence.

And there have already been successes, says Coco, with students from the HeyFuture! pilot programme already making waves in the professional world thanks to their new skills and connections.

“We had one participant walk away with two job offers, and another with a paid internship. All students connected with a network of industry experts and fascinating businesses such as Rocket Lab, Xero, IBM, and have started meeting up with them to further their journey outside of the programme. It was a starting point for them, a tasting platter of what’s out there, and with the confidence and sense of purpose they gained over the programme it’s now over to them to plan where to from here.”

Enrolments are open for both the December 2020 and February 2021 intakes, with a 25% early bird discount available. Scholarships are also available.

