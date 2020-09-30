Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Mind Lab Changes The Game With Unique Program For 18-22-year-Olds Who Haven’t Found Their Place… Yet

Wednesday, 30 September 2020, 11:48 am
Press Release: The Mind Lab

If there’s anything 2020 needs more of right now, it’s hope, clarity and action – especially when it comes to our young people and their education.

Today, award-winning education provider The Mind Lab is launching enrolments for their game changing HeyFuture! programme, which provides just that to Aotearoa’s young adults who might be otherwise stuck going in a direction that doesn’t set them up for the future.

Founded by Frances Valintine in 2013, The Mind Lab’s mission has been to drive change in education, and to ensure what we’re teaching New Zealand’s young people will meet the needs of a very different future. And it’s never been more urgent or vital than in these pandemic-hit times, says programme lead Coco Kim-Corey.

“It’s been incredible timing. HeyFuture! was on the table before the pandemic came into the picture, in fact our first intake in April was postponed to July as a result. Looking at the state of the world now - the uncertainty we’re all being faced with, and the young people who took part in the first intake, it’s more valuable and necessary than ever before.”

The 2020s will be the world’s first fully digital decade – but our kids aren’t leaving their traditional educations with the skills they need to fully embrace what’s coming. And while many are leaving school with a lack of clarity and direction they need to make decisions about their future, businesses are also looking for vastly different skill sets and values than they were 10 years ago.

Says Coco, “It shouldn’t be surprising given the conflicting advice and examples that they’ve had to go on – their parents might still be pushing them into traditional career paths that are less relevant for the new workplaces they see; millennials are having midlife crises at age 30 due to general discontent; and it’s been drummed into school leavers that the jobs they’ll be doing in 10 years time haven’t been invented.

“None of this inspires hope, let alone action or certainty.”

HeyFuture!, a two-week programme that establishes work-ready skills and real-life job opportunities, meets this need. The programme is designed to help students find their personal purpose and gain practical skills to kickstart their journey – considering the impact of technological change, climate change, globalisation, and the future of work. Topics covered include sustainability, collaboration, creativity and curiosity, problem solving, digital impact, leadership, entrepreneurship and confidence.

And there have already been successes, says Coco, with students from the HeyFuture! pilot programme already making waves in the professional world thanks to their new skills and connections.

“We had one participant walk away with two job offers, and another with a paid internship. All students connected with a network of industry experts and fascinating businesses such as Rocket Lab, Xero, IBM, and have started meeting up with them to further their journey outside of the programme. It was a starting point for them, a tasting platter of what’s out there, and with the confidence and sense of purpose they gained over the programme it’s now over to them to plan where to from here.”

Enrolments are open for both the December 2020 and February 2021 intakes, with a 25% early bird discount available. Scholarships are also available.

For more information on HeyFuture! click here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Mind Lab on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Simon Nathan: No Ordinary In-Laws

The title of this short memoir by Keith Ovenden is misleading – it would be better called “Bill, Shirley and me” as it is an account of Ovenden’s memories of his parents-in-law, Bill Sutch and Shirley Smith. His presence is pervasive through the book. All three participants are (or were) eloquent, strongly-opinionated intellectuals who have made significant contributions to different aspects of New Zealand life. Their interactions were often complex and difficult... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 