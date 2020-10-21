$45,000 in scholarships given out

$45,000 in scholarships given out in record-breaking UCOL Whanganui event



Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa Scholarship recipients Te Ngoi-Maika Mason (left) and Huki-Ana Bishop-Williams (right) with Grant Huwyler, Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa Group CEO.

At its recent scholarship ceremony UCOL Whanganui awarded 41 scholarships worth a total $45,000, the most scholarships the campus has ever given out in a single year.

Nine local organisations and trusts donated scholarships, along with Chartered Accountants Australia New Zealand. New donors this year included Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa, Whanganui and Partners, and Action Coach Business Coaching. Long-term donors include Akoranga Education Trust, Arthur Wheeler Leedstown Trust, Combined Rotary Clubs of Wanganui, George Bolton Trust, and Whanganui Education Trust.

UCOL Whanganui Campus Manager Bronwyn Paul says that with over 80 applicants, it was difficult to choose the scholarship recipients.

“We’ve never had this many applications before – 2020 has been a challenging year for a lot of students. COVID-19 has meant they’ve had to study from home, which has led to increased costs, and some have lost their part-time jobs. We’re proud to offer them this financial support.

“We had very high calibre recipients this year. So many of our students are not just focusing on their programmes of study; they’re already looking ahead to their career pathways and what their next step will be when they leave UCOL.”

Scholarship recipients were chosen based on their academic achievements, effort, future plans, character, financial situation, and how they contribute to UCOL and their community.

Paul says she is greatly appreciative of the donors’ continued support and was delighted to have new ones get on board this year.

“I contacted potential donors and just told them about how tough it has been for students this year, how some have lost jobs, how they are mums and dads juggling their studies with raising their families, and if there was a time to donate, this year would be it. It’s been amazing to see the community stand up in response.”

Paul was heartened to see that some of the students had already prepared thank you letters and gifts for their scholarship donors.

“We encourage the students to write letters and keep in touch with the donors. It means a lot to the donors to share in the students’ journeys. They keep supporting the scholarships because they know they’re making a difference in students’ lives.”

For Bachelor of Applied Management student Huki-Ana Bishop-Williams, the awards ceremony was a double blessing – she was awarded the Chartered Accountants Australia New Zealand Scholarship and Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa Scholarship. She says the overwhelming feeling for her is gratitude.

“Now that I’m in the second year of my studies, I’ve needed more books and resources, so my scholarships will go towards that and any expenses that pop up.”

Consistently achieving A and A+ grades, Bishop-Williams is well on her way to achieving her goal of becoming a chartered accountant.

“I’ve always loved number-crunching. After my kids were born, I wanted to get more involved in my iwi and hapū in my hometown of Whanganui, and I thought accounting would be a great career path to look into.”

The ceremony also include the presentation of Honours and Alumni awards which were originally due to be awarded at Graduation.

Action Coach Business Coaching Scholarship

Laura Cooper (NZ Diplomas in Business)

Akoranga Education Trust Scholarship

Dale Heywood (NZ Certificate in Security – Levels 3 &4)

Nicholas Toyne (Bachelor of Design & Art)

Terella Kahu (NZ Certificate in Beauty Therapy)

Rachel Hamblyn (NZ Certificate in Beauty Therapy)

Sonita Sey (NZ Certificate in Food & Beverage – Level 4)

Kataraina Hurinui-Tetau (NZ Diploma in Cookery)

Charlene McGechan (NZ Certificate in Study & Career Preparation – Level 4)

Shayden Tamatea (NZ Certificate in Security – Levels 3 &4)

Winne Tawaroa (NZ Certificate in Business - Administration and Technology - Level 3)

Farid Sovini-Nezhadi (Master of Design)

Aija Kyllowen (Bachelor of Nursing)

Taylor Head (Bachelor of Nursing)

Mikaya Teki (Bachelor of Nursing)

Kayla Maguire (Bachelor of Nursing)

Te Reo Moana Whakaruru (Bachelor of Nursing)

So Young Kim (Bachelor of Nursing)

Emma Pickersgill (Bachelor of Nursing)

Arthur Wheeler Leedstown Trust Scholarship

Jackson Henry (NZ Certificate in Baking)

Natalie McKenna (NZ Certificate in Food & Beverage – Level 4)

Fergus Matthews (NZ Certificate in Security – Levels 3 &4)

Te Ngoi-Maika Mason (NZ Certificate in Security – Levels 3 &4)

Azaria Cooney (NZ Certificate in Music)

Arama Tuka (Bachelor of Design & Art)

Bwena Maunaa (Bachelor of Nursing)

Elizabeth Carlsen (Bachelor of Nursing)

Fiona Te Haara (Bachelor of Nursing)

Monica Te Kaponga (Bachelor of Nursing)

Lizette Andrews (Bachelor of Nursing)

Kelsi Keown (Bachelor of Nursing)

Elizabeth Mischefski (Bachelor of Nursing)

Chartered Accountants Australia New Zealand Scholarship

Huki-Ana Bishop-Williams (Bachelor of Applied Management)

Combined Rotary Club of Wanganui Scholarship

Sharon Baldwin (NZ Certificate in Study & Career Preparation – Level 4)

George Bolton Trust Scholarship

Sharon Rowan (NZ Certificate in Beauty Therapy)

Holly McGuiness (Bachelor of Nursing)

Michele Balsey (Bachelor of Nursing)

Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa Scholarship

Te Ngoi-Maika Mason (NZ Certificate in Security – Levels 3 &4)

Huki-Ana Bishop-Williams (Bachelor of Applied Management)

Whanganui Education Trust Scholarship

Celone Tuka (Bachelor of Nursing)

Keelan Tui (NZ Certificate in Music)

Whanganui & Partners Schoalrship

Aisea Vaivela (NZ Certificate in Security – Levels 3 &4)







