Epic-demic Entertainment – The Show Must Go On!

Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 9:55 am
Press Release: Southern Institute of Technology

Covid-19 hasn’t stopped the Bachelor of Screen Arts and Bachelor of Fashion (Design & Technology) students from the Southern Institute of Technology (SIT), creating a spectacular, multi-disciplinary, end-of-year extravaganza for the public. ‘Think and Create’ is the annual showcase facilitated by students to reveal a glimpse of all their hard work and effort in 2020.

Previous showcases featured work by film, animation and visual art students, but for the first time, works from gaming and fashion students will also be included. The exhibition will be displayed at the Raw Gallery at SIT’s Downtown Campus, located at 25 Don Street, Invercargill from 2nd - 13th November. A fashion show, and film and animation screening will take place on Thursday 12th November, at 6.45pm. Entry is free.

Regular guest tutor, Duncan Sarkies - screenwriter, playwright, novelist, stand-up comic and short story writer, says SIT has been a real hotbed of creativity for a long time now.

“I come down and teach here every year and I love being around this kind of energy. It is full of people with deep imaginations who have real passion for their craft. This showcase is a great opportunity to see them at their best”.

Dr Kathryn McCully, Programme Manager - Creative Industries, at SIT’s School of Screen Arts, said the students are in the mood for a bit of a celebration. It’s been a difficult, challenging year, adapting to blended delivery learning earlier (due to lockdown), then having to transition back into full-time study on-site.

“They’re really looking forward to the night, (given how covid has affected their year) I’m just glad they’re going to be able to walk the stage”, she said.

Raw Gallery doors will open at 5.30pm on Thursday, November 12, for viewing work. The night will continue at Centre Stage with a fabulous fashion show, followed by the screening of some of the students’ best films and animations. To cap off the evening, awards will be presented, celebrating top student achievements. For those who are unable to attend the awards night in person, the work will be made available for viewing online.

