Literacy Aotearoa Select Tribal’s Ebs:VET Student Management System To Enhance Staff And Student Experience

Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 10:51 am
Press Release: Tribal Group

Tribal Group, a leading provider of software and services to the international education market, has been awarded a contract to deploy its market leading student management system at Literacy Aotearoa.

Tribal Group ‘s ebs:VET, a pre-configured version of the organisation’s Student Information System, ebs, will be delivered from the cloud on a five-year SaaS subscription and will go live in January 2021. It will improve the way Literacy Aotearoa’s 40 sites throughout New Zealand collect, collate, analyse and share information, helping to optimise the learner journey and support the organisation’s growth.

ebs:VET will realise a range of benefits for the organisation, including streamlining of processes and delivering an enhanced user experience for staff. The implementation includes core SMS modules, a staff portal, as well business intelligence tools and interfaces with key external government agencies, including Single Data Return (SDR), Literacy and Numeracy for Adults Assessment Tool (LNAAT), National Student Number (NSN) and other submissions to the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) via workspace2 to improve business processes.

Existing knowledge of the business intelligence opportunities within the ebs SMS along with an extremely positive reference visit to an existing Tribal customer were key deciding factors for Literacy Aotearoa.

In its transition to a single national entity Literacy Aotearoa Charitable Trust recognised it was necessary to have a comprehensive system that provides benchmark data for performance,” says Bronwyn Yate, Te Tumuaki (CEO), Literacy Aotearoa. “Tribal will also provide us with workflow management that promotes consistency with the organisation’s expectations for learner engagement.”

The implementation at Literacy Aotearoa adds to Tribal Group’s increasing number of ebs cloud deployments. It is the organisation’s ninth customer in the PTE sector and the eighth organisation in 18 months to implement an ebs solution.

Steve Exley, Tribal General Manager - New Zealand, says “Tribal is excited to support Literacy Aotearoa with an extremely flexible SMS which will simplify some of the unique requirements of Literacy Aotearoa. We look forward to assisting Literacy Aotearoa to improve internal processes and realise the benefits of our student centric solution.”

Literacy Aotearoa is a national adult literacy organisation which develops, promotes, and delivers accessible, quality literacy services designed to ensure the peoples of Aotearoa are critically literate and able to realise their full social, cultural and economic potential.

About Tribal

Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking, and improvement; and student surveys. Working with Higher Education, Further and Tertiary Education, schools, Government and State bodies, training providers and employers, in over 55 countries; Tribal Group’s mission is to empower the world of education with products and services that underpin student success. Visit: www.tribalgroup.com @tribalgroup.

About Literacy Aotearoa

Literacy Aotearoa is a national literacy provider and a leading commentator on literacy issues in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Literacy Aotearoa was originally established in 1982 under the provisions of the Incorporated Societies Act 1908, and most recently as a Charitable Trust in 2019 under the Charitable Trusts Act 1957.

As a well-established and highly respected provider of education, we are committed to developing, promoting and delivering accessible quality literacy services to all peoples of Aotearoa New Zealand. With nearly 40 years’ experience, we have provided adult literacy and numeracy provision in a wide range of contexts and continue to serve our communities across the motu, from Kaitaia through to Invercargill, to ensure all peoples are critically literate and able to realise their full social, cultural and economic potential.

Literacy Aotearoa provides programmes in urban and rural communities, small and large workplaces, whānau and families, vocational and other tertiary educational providers, and within the health and disability sector.

