Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Unitec Becomes First Member Of Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy In New Zealand

Friday, 4 December 2020, 12:18 pm
Press Release: UNITEC

Unitec Institute of Technology (Unitec) is the first member to join the New Zealand arm of the Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy, which has been set up to provide technology and resources to help equip students with the next-generation cybersecurity knowledge and skills they will need to succeed in today’s rapidly changing cyber-threat landscape.

At a global level, 70% of cybersecurity professionals claim that their organisation is impacted by the cybersecurity skills shortage, which is showing a general lack of improvement in recent years and reflects an increasing workload on existing cybersecurity staff, long-standing open jobs, an increase in hiring and training junior personnel, and an inability to learn or utilise security technologies to their full potential.

“The cybersecurity challenges posed by today’s digital society mean we have an ever-increasing need for advanced skills in this area. Teaming up with Unitec will help develop the next generation of cybersecurity talent and bridge the skills gap in New Zealand. At Palo Alto Networks, our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. We hope this initiative helps enable cybersecurity enthusiasts to continue studying, learning and expanding their knowledge, contributing towards a future career,” says Misti Landtroop, managing director for Palo Alto Networks New Zealand.

The Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy provides students with the knowledge and skills to be prepared for a successful career in cybersecurity. It offers faculty training, hands-on labs, modularised curricula and virtual firewalls for use in Unitec's New Zealand’s Diploma in Cybersecurity (Level 6), and will supply content for micro credential courses that will upskill and reskill full time workers through a series of short courses.

In addition, upon completing the course, each student will be eligible as either a Palo Alto Networks Certified Cybersecurity Entry-Level Technician or a Certified Network Security Administrator.

“As the workforce grapples with immense change this year, Unitec remains heavily focused on strategic industry collaborations that equip our students with the most up-to-date real-world intelligence, as well as the hardware and tools to support knowledge development,” says Dila Beisembayeva, Lead of Unitec’s Centre for Digital Innovation and Skills.

“We’re honoured to be the first educational institute to join the Academy and look forward to the benefits it can provide to students throughout the network of ITP subsidiaries.”

Since Palo Alto Networks launched the Cybersecurity Academy program in 2014, it has grown to include more than 1,100 partner institutions in over 70 countries worldwide.

-ends-

About Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy

Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy is an endeavour by Palo Alto Networks to work with degree-granting, nationally accredited secondary or post-secondary academic institutions interested in teaching the company’s next-generation technology to their students. The Cybersecurity Academy works with academic institutions and instructors to prepare students for exciting careers in the rapidly growing areas of cloud, network, and infrastructure security.

The collaboration with Unitec will also help students connect to supplementary Palo Alto Networks certifications that follow Unitec courses, including PCCET, PCNSA, and PCNSE.

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

About Unitec

Unitec Institute of Technology (Unitec) is part of Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology; New Zealand’s largest tertiary education provider and is a leader in adopting modern teaching and training approaches to prepare its students for success in the jobs of the future. Unitec offers employment focused education, from certificates through to Masters, across a wide range of professional and vocational areas. It also partners with major business and service organisations to align its vocational learning closely to industry needs.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UNITEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks In Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 