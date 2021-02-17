WeBeliev Announces Its First Fundraising Campaign, WeEducate, To Support SDG 4: Quality Education In 8 Countries

WeBeliev, a Singapore-based crowdfunding platform, has announced its ambitious fundraising efforts for SDG 4: Quality Education, as established by the UN. The campaign is seeking to raise NZ$88,000 to provide immediate financial support to 2586 beneficiaries across 8 NGO partners in 8 countries whose funding sources have been cut down due to Covid-19. WeEducate will act as an umbrella fund targeting to provide each NGO with NZ $10,120 to carry on normal activities during the pandemic and pay off their previous dues.

“WeEducate” is tackling the 4th Sustainable Development Goal, Quality Education laid out by the UN. The aim of SDG 4 is to ensure inclusive quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all ages and genders. Due to COVID-19, over 66 million children across the world are suffering without an equal opportunity at education. This is what drove the mission behind WeEducate. No one should suffer without an equal opportunity at a basic right like education. With the donor at the center of this crowdfunding initiative, the platform encourages micro-philanthropy by keeping the donation to NZ $8. “Everyone’s finances have been affected by the pandemic, and we do not want this donation to be a financial burden on our donors,” adds the Abhishek Sinha, 27-year-old founder of the giving platform. “We have kept out impact clear to the donor, where their donation of NZ $8 translates into giving NZ $1* to 1 country.”

The objective of WeEducate is to provide immediate relief to the NGOs during this time where there funding sources have been cut by more than half. “When the NGOs in these countries apply for grants or CSR funds, it takes 3-6 months for them to see that money. We aim to cut that period short and provide them with immediate relief funds within 4 weeks for their ongoing activities,” says the founder.

The 8 NGO partners that WeBeliev has are from 8 different countries. The NGO’s are YKPA in Indonesia, Ayaam in India, Pollinate Group in Nepal,Enrich in Hong Kong,Maison Chance in Vietnam, América Soldaria Chapter in Mexico, Feeding Dreams in Cambodia, WillFLY in Mauritius.

WeBeliev sets itself apart from just a crowdfunding platform by establishing itself as being crowd regulated as well, by providing their donors with utmost transparency on their transaction fees. They can also download the NGO proposals, impact reports, and transaction receipts ensuring the donors that they know exactly where their money has gone.

Over the next 17 months, WeBeliev aims to launch 17 different campaigns centered around the 17 UN SDGs, collaborating with 200+ NGOs, impacting more than 500,000 lives.

© Scoop Media

