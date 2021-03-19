UCOL Announces Chief Executive

The UCOL Board is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Linda Sissons as Chief Executive of UCOL until January 2023. Dr Sissons will take up the position immediately.

Hon. Steve Maharey, UCOL Board Chair said “Dr Sissons is well known throughout the vocational education sector for her leadership and inspiring contribution. Having led Industry Training Organisations, private training providers and Institutes of Technology and Polytechnic, Dr Sissons brings with her a wealth of insights. Dr Sissons is also a board member of Education New Zealand, and was a member of the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology Establishment Board.”

Dr Sissons is a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. She holds a PhD from London University, and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Programme. Her academic background is in open and digital learning, having held senior positions at the Open University UK and the Open Polytechnic of New Zealand.

