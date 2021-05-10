Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Partnership Continues To Meet The Needs Of The NZ Law Profession

Monday, 10 May 2021, 2:47 pm
Press Release: Open Polytechnic

The Open Polytechnic and the New Zealand Law Society | Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa, recently signed a new agreement which will see the organisations continue to collaborate on delivering the popular NZ Diploma in Legal Executive Studies programme.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), over the next three years the Law Society will consult on the design and development of the programme and provide pre- and post-assessment moderation to ensure it continues to meet the needs of the NZ law profession.

Open Polytechnic Chief Executive, Dr Caroline Seelig, says the ongoing collaboration brings together the respective expertise of both organisations for the benefit of the legal profession.

“Open Polytechnic is the only provider endorsed by the Law Society to deliver the programme and we are delighted to continue our partnership with them, which began back in 2017. Since then the NZ Diploma in Legal Executive Studies programme has experienced high enrolment numbers and steady growth.”

Helen Morgan-Banda, Law Society Chief Executive, says “The Law Society acts as kaitiaki of the legal profession, and part of our role is to ensure that the public can have trust and confidence in the service that they receive from the legal profession. This is why it’s important to the Law Society that legal executives have the right knowledge and training, and why we choose to endorse the Open Polytechnic’s Diploma in Legal Executive Studies.”

Graduates of the NZ Diploma in Legal Executive Studies are qualified to work as a legal executive under the supervision of a practising lawyer. Achieving this qualification is also one of the eligibility criteria to become a registered legal executive through membership of The New Zealand Institute of Legal Executives Incorporated.

For more information on studying the NZ Diploma in Legal Executive Studies at Open Polytechnic, visit https://bit.ly/3dvtH91

 

About Open Polytechnic

The Open Polytechnic of New Zealand Limited is the nation’s specialist provider of online and distance learning, enrolling over 30,000 mainly part-time students each year. The majority of students are adult learners combining work and study.

Website: www.openpolytechnic.ac.nz

About New Zealand Law Society (NZLS)

The New Zealand Law Society | Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa is the national regulator of the legal profession. We work to maintain public confidence in the legal profession and protect the consumers of legal services. The Law Society is also the professional body for lawyers in New Zealand, providing representative services to our members.

Website: www.lawsociety.org.nz

 

