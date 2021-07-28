Canterbury Scholarship Aims To Grow Business Leadership

A new scholarship providing financial support and leadership coaching is being offered to outstanding University of Canterbury business students, thanks to the generosity of a high-profile Christchurch family.

The Ben Gough Family Foundation, a charity that supports education and communities, is launching the Leaders Scholarship in partnership with the University of Canterbury Business School. The scholarships will be awarded to three Master of Business Administration (MBA) students each year.

Christchurch investor Ben Gough says the goal is to help grow leadership in business by providing rising talent with an outstanding experience that combines formal study with workshops, retreats and leadership mentoring.

“Leadership is critical to the success of every organisation and we want to support courageous learners who are motivated to take their skills to the next level and have a positive impact on their community. Canterbury is home for us, and it is where we feel the direct impact.

“Taking the best of Waitaha Canterbury to the world and bringing the best of the world to Canterbury is our philosophy. The Foundation is uniquely positioned to introduce successful scholars to our network of contacts, which will also strengthen the connections between the University of Canterbury and the business community.

Each scholarship will provide a large portion of the MBA course fees, a bespoke course with Outward Bound, leadership coaching through Leadership Lab, and an exclusive one-one-one mentoring programme with high-profile business leaders including Catherine Drayton, Guy Horrocks, Phil Veal, Rob Fyfe, Rob Waddell and Student Volunteer Army Chief Executive Sam Johnson.

The Ben Gough Family Office, established by Ben and his wife Penny Gough, comprises Tailorspace, the commercial arm of the business, and the Ben Gough Family Foundation.

University of Canterbury MBA Director Associate Professor Michaela Balzarova welcomed the support.

“We are very grateful to the Ben Gough Family Foundation for their vision and for enabling scholars of this unique programme to develop the leadership capabilities necessary to future proof organisations.

“Together, we will deliver positive impact not only to the individuals receiving the scholarship, but also businesses and communities throughout Aotearoa New Zealand”.

Applications for the Ben Gough Family Foundation Leaders Scholarship will open on 1 August and close on 1 October each year.

