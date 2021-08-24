Computer enthusiast lecturer wins national teaching award
A Canterbury lecturer who fell in love with computers almost 60 years ago and has been riding the technology wave ever since, has won a national teaching excellence award.
University of Canterbury academic Dr
Richard Lobb, 74, is one of nine tertiary teachers
nationwide who will receive an Ako Aotearoa Tertiary
Teaching Excellence Award next month.
Dr Lobb
has been a Computer Science lecturer at the University of
Canterbury since 2004 when he moved to Christchurch from
Auckland with retirement and South Island tramping trips in
his sights. Instead, he took on a part-time, temporary
contract to teach a new programming course in the Computer
Science and Software Engineering
department.
Nearly 18 years later, he is still
lecturing at the University of Canterbury and he says
that’s because he loves what he does.
“I focus on teaching, on the students, and on sharing my enthusiasm for programming. It’s a great place to be.”
Now an Adjunct Senior Fellow, Dr Lobb says he
is excited about the recognition, but also “a little
embarrassed” to receive such a prestigious award 18 years
into what was meant to be retirement.
“I enjoy
my work so much that I don’t even think of it as work.
It’s my life. I’ve grown up with computers, I’m a
computer geek. I was one of the early adopters and I worked
as a programmer here and overseas. It has been a fun ride
and it’s still going.”
Dr Lobb’s first
encounter with computers happened in the late 1960s. He was
a Master’s student in Auckland University’s Radio
Research Centre and the machine was the first mini-computer
in the Southern Hemisphere, funded by NASA. He discovered a
love for computers and computer programming that has
continued throughout his career.
His teaching
philosophy revolves around transferring his enthusiasm to
his students. He likes to think outside the box and has been
instrumental in revamping teaching and assessment, including
quickly adapting a first-year Computer Science course to
remote learning during last year’s Covid-19 lockdown and
setting up a help-line service, called LiveZilla, to give
students easier access to tutors.
He is also
known internationally in programming circles for developing
CodeRunner, a ground-breaking teaching and assessment tool
now used by hundreds of thousands of students at
universities around the world. Dr Lobb designed and built
the free, open-source system to give students immediate
feedback on their efforts in a gamified
way.
“My online teaching and my in-person
teaching are guided by the same principles. Students learn
by doing and they learn faster if they get fast, motivating
feedback,” he says.
UC Computer Science and
Software Engineering Professor
Andy Cockburn says Richard is an enormously popular
lecturer and colleague who leads by doing.
“He
leads by example and by an unwillingness to accept the
status quo as sufficient. That’s leadership. He’s a
mentor for the whole department and
beyond.
“He has inspired outstanding young New
Zealand students to pursue computer science at undergraduate
and postgraduate levels, and he has led continuous
innovations in the computing curriculum at
Canterbury.”
One of Dr Lobb’s former
students, Joey Scarr, now works as a Senior Software
Engineer for Google Sydney after graduating with a PhD from
UC in 2014. He says Dr Lobb had a big impact on his success.
“His infectious enthusiasm for programming shone in every
class, and his wry sense of humour and knack for explaining
difficult concepts made him a favourite teacher amongst my
peer group.”
UC’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor
Academic Professor Catherine Moran says Dr Lobb’s national
recognition is well-deserved. “He is an example of how
hard work, innovation and genuine enthusiasm for teaching
can help students thrive and succeed. We congratulate him on
his achievements.”
Dr Lobb was the first person to be appointed a lecturer in Computer Studies at Auckland University in 1979.
In 2018 he received the
Clinton Bedogni Prize for Open Systems for the outstanding
contribution to Computer Science education in recognition of
his development of CodeRunner.
In 2011 he was
awarded a UC Teaching Award and last year he received the
University of Canterbury Teaching Medal for teaching
excellence.
He has also coached many University
of Canterbury programming contest teams over the years and
attended three World Final competitions. He is the current
Vice-President of the South Pacific Competitive Programming
Association.
- Ako Aotearoa, which administers the Tertiary Teaching Excellence Awards on behalf of the Minister of Education, will celebrate the winners at an online ceremony on Tuesday 21 September. One of the nine awardees will be presented with the top honour - the Prime Minister’s Supreme Award – during the live streamed event.