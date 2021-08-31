Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Free Online Maths Lessons For NZ Children In Lockdown

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 3:42 pm
Press Release: 123 Tuition

  • With coronavirus closing schools across New Zealand, 123 Tuition, is offering children free access to its specially tailored maths for free online tuition programme (joining 400,000 students worldwide.)
  • 123 Tuition has today written to over 2,500 New Zealand schools offering maths lessons from Year 1 right up to NCEA Level 2 available to any child who needs it.
  • Edward Thompson, Director at 123 Tuition says: “We want to make sure children don’t fall behind whilst schools are closed or if students need to self-isolate going forward. Our platform is user-friendly, New Zealand curriculum aligned and already supports the learning of over 400,000 students worldwide. And now we are making it free until this current level 4 or 3 lockdown is over, and children can return to school.”

123 Tuition has today announced it will offer free maths lessons for over 700,000 New Zealand children affected by the current COVID lockdown, in doing so throwing a lifeline to parents managing home schooling and reducing stress and anxiety for children as they study from home.

With schools closed in Level 4 (and Level 3 when it comes) COVID lockdown and families isolating in their bubbles at home, 123 Tuition has written to over 2,500 schools offering to give pupils free access to its online maths programme, including its Level 1 and Level 2 NCEA maths revision package, all via a new online portal www.mathsforfree.co.nz

“During these times of uncertainty, it is important to keep children’s learning as normal as possible,” says Edward Thompson, Director at 123 Tuition. "As schools are closed across New Zealand, in level 3 and 4 we want to ensure that children are not at any disadvantage due to a disruption with their learning”.

123 Tuition has recently launched their globally successful online learning platform into the New Zealand market, introducing a platform that boasts over 400,000 enrolled children worldwide and over 4,200 lessons completed every day with an average pass mark of 94.8%.

The platform is a user-friendly online teaching system with programmes specifically created to support the New Zealand Curriculum. It has over 2,000 video lessons and 6 million questions for children to answer.

Thompson hopes that the 123 Tuition offer will mean that children isolated at home will not fall behind with their studies.

“123 Tuition has always been passionate about putting children first and that is why we are offering our maths tuition programme free of charge until further notice,” added Thompson. “We hope this service will minimize disruption and make learning accessible to hundreds of thousands of children from the safety of their own homes.”

123 Tuition online learning system offers children a tailored approach to learning, with children getting their own log in and taking an online assessment before starting the course to ensure they are at the right academic starting point. Parents are also given a log in so that they can track their children’s progress.

The programme enjoys support from within the education sector, with Tim Rout, Assistant Leader of Learning – Mathematics at Aquanis College in Tauranga endorsing the Maths For Free offer.

“Maths for Free will be a great tool for parents who may struggle with maths during Level 3 and 4 with home schooling,” said Rout. “123 Tuition has been tailored to support New Zealand kids with their mathematics, it is perfect for families who are looking to boost their child's confidence and achievement in maths. I truly think this will help New Zealand families as it provides a structured platform for learning mathematics.”

With uncertainty over the length of the current Lockdown, the 123 Tuition free offer is intended to run until further notice and support children self-isolating and schools struggling to deal with closure. The platform is proven overseas with technology that would cope if all 700,000 eligible New Zealand children were to take up the offer, with Thompson expecting a big uptake.

“We expect a big uptake for the ‘maths for free’ offer, but regardless of numbers, whether we were to help 100 or 10,000 or 100,000 our goal is to offer any families a little respite during these tough times,” said Thompson. “If we can help ease the anxiety for just one family, we will have helped someone during some challenging times.”

For more information & how to get started visit the website: www.mathsforfree.co.nz

