Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Mandarin Superstars Encourage Others To Try Out Phrases

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 2:29 pm
Press Release: NZ Chinese Language Week

Nine New Zealanders encouraged others to have a go trying out a foreign language and to enjoy the new cultural experiences and understandings language could bring. At an event at Parliament in Wellington yesterday, nine of the 11 Mandarin Superstars appointed as part of New Zealand Chinese Language Week 2021 celebrations spoke about their journey with the language. The two others are Auckland-based and were unable to attend the event because of COVID restrictions.

Several talked about learning Chinese as being like “climbing a mountain without a top”, but that it was satisfying and worthwhile – Rory English, a Wellington businessman, said the important thing was not to stop, not to give up.

Laura Carter, a Canterbury farmer, told event participants that when she started learning Chinese, her father told her the world would be her oyster.

While her sheep and cattle may not appreciate it, several of her friends shared her affection for Chinese and they were learning more together.

This year’s Mandarin Superstars are:

  • Rhiannon McKinnon, KiwiWealth acting CEO from Wellington;
  • Rory English, Okay lead strategy manager from Wellington;
  • Rowan Ellis, business development manager from the Bay of Plenty;
  • Laura Carter, farmer from Christchurch;
  • Roan O’Sullivan, school student from Lower Hutt;
  • Alex Fraser, bus driver from Christchurch;
  • Wendell Cooke, project co-ordinator from Wellington;
  • Ethan Jones, Asia NZ staffer from Auckland;
  • Ellie Burns, Victoria University student from Wellington;
  • Dean Rawlings, policy analyst from Wellington; and
  • Ha Nghiem, school student from Christchurch.

Videos of the Mandarin Superstars sharing their stories are avaiable on:

https://www.nzclw.com/about

Each year, Mandarin Superstars are appointed to share their Chinese language learning journey, and to encourage other New Zealanders to give it a try.

New Zealand Chinese Language Week Trust chair Jo Coughlan says that’s fitting as the theme for this year’s celebrations is food and hospitality. These are shared values in our cultures, she says.

New Zealand Chinese Language Week is a New Zealand-driven initiative to promote the learning of Chinese and encourage people to take part in fun activities around Chinese language and culture.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Chinese Language Week on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 