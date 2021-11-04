Green School New Zealand Broadens Scholarship Programme For 2022

Green School New Zealand (GSNZ)’s scholarship programme increases access for young learners to a joyful, nature-based education, one that will prepare them with the skills and values necessary to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

New scholarships are now available for the 2022 school year and, based on the tremendous amount of interest received last year, families are encouraged to apply soon.

Available to families in Taranaki and throughout New Zealand who are seeking a new, more purposeful, entrepreneurial way of learning for their children, GSNZ is excited to follow in the footsteps of its Bali sister school, which offers the largest local scholarship programme of any international school in Indonesia. New Zealand’s scholarship similarly exemplifies the Green School values, especially those of equity, community and responsibility.

“I feel inspired by our students every time I step onto campus, and see their curiosity being nurtured and their individual passions taking root,” says GSNZ’s Head of School, Caroline Rennie. “I want more students to experience the type of education that takes place here, because it truly instills a lifelong love of learning. When that happens, skills like creativity, innovative thinking and entrepreneurship - the skills that are so needed in this ever-changing world - can flourish.”

GSNZ first introduced its scholarship programme at the beginning of 2021, and currently has six local students attending through the generosity of private and corporate donations, as well as the school’s own foundation. By expanding access to a Green School education, the scholarship stays true to Local to Global, one of its core principles, which entails working closely with local communities to take action creating a positive impact in their surroundings, all while expanding their awareness of what it means to be a global citizen.

“During COVID, it became clear we need a new type of education to lead the way forward,” says Green School co-founder, Rachel Perrett. “When we started Green School New Zealand, we just knew this was the school for the future that we need here, today. We now have the opportunity to make it available to even more New Zealanders, for which we are grateful and excited.”

The success of Green School scholarship programmes is evidenced by the incredible achievements of Bali’s young local scholars, and the entrepreneurial projects of students like Gusde (Grade 9) who created a stair-step and tile that generates electricity and was a finalist in this year’s Spellman High Voltage Clean Tech Competition or Hazel (Grade 10) who is on a mission to reduce ocean pollution in Bali through his passion “Underwater Waste Clean Up,” having already collected more than 40kg of trash.

Green School New Zealand hopes to replicate this success with local students, and further demonstrate the positive impact that can be made when schools commit to educating changemakers who will regenerate our beautiful planet.

For more information on Green School New Zealand’s Scholarship Programme, or to apply, please head to the scholarship page on the school's website.

© Scoop Media

