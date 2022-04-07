Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Otago Polytechnic Carpentry Learners Prepare To Show Off Skills

Thursday, 7 April 2022, 5:14 pm
Press Release: Te Pukenga

There will be more than the usual whiff of competitive spirit in the New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) Otago ITM Apprentice Challenge this weekend.

All nine entrants are apprentices enrolled at Otago Polytechnic - among them twin brothers and a trio of flatmates - all of whom are seeking bragging rights, as well as the chance to progress to the national final, to be held in November.

This year’s challenge involves building an outdoor bench seat, based on plans entrants received earlier in the week.

Working against the clock, competitors will be judged on the finish, presentation and accuracy of their build. They are also required to show working proof of the depth of their preparations to the judging panel of building practitioners and industry educators.

Some of the benches will be given to the local branch of the Cancer Society of New Zealand, while the others will be auctioned online to raise funds for the society.

The competition runs from 8am-6pm on Saturday 9 April at ITM’s Dunedin yard.

Read more about Otago Polytechnic’s construction programmes

