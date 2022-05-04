Otago Polytechnic Rolls Out Te Pūkenga Co-branding

Otago Polytechnic has taken another key step on its transition journey to Te Pūkenga, rolling out co-branding with the national organisation responsible for delivering vocational education and training across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Over the coming months, the combined Te Pūkenga and Otago Polytechnic brands will become more visible around Otago Polytechnic campuses and online as co-branding is introduced into marketing and communications. In August, a national campaign will publicly launch Te Pūkenga across the country.

"Our whānau has grown as we join 15 other Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (ITP) and up to nine Industry Training Organisations, in transitioning to Te Pūkenga from 2023," says Otago Polytechnic Chief Executive Dr Megan Gibbons.

"By phasing our approach to co-branding, we have the opportunity to make Te Pūkenga branding familiar to our communities, stakeholders and current and potential ākonga.

"Our digital and online channels have already embraced the co-branding. Our signage, fleet vehicles and other large items on campus will only be re-branded in April 2023 as Te Pūkenga, with the Otago Polytechnic brand then being phased out."

The logo for Te Pūkenga is inspired by the harakeke (New Zealand flax plant). The base of the harakeke is the strongest part, from which all others grow, and the logo symbolises strength and growth through separate strands being stronger together.

Te Pūkenga was established in April 2020 as part of the Government’s Reform of Vocational Education (RoVE). Although Te Pūkenga will be a national organisation, regional connectivity and representation is critical - as evidence by the fact the Minister of Education has built this commitment into Te Pūkenga’s Charter.

"This is a really exciting time to be in tertiary education. Although our name may change in the future, our focus on delivering educational excellence with our learners/tauira/ākonga at the centre will not," Dr Gibbons says.

"Otago Polytechnic has long been known for its willingness and ability to build close working relationships with local industry, businesses and organisations.

"We believe our ability to service our communities will be strengthened by the transition to Te Pūkenga. We will be part of a national network, which will give learners more options, as well as more support."

