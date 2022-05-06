AASC Media Statement: Independent Investigation And Review Into New Zealand Broadcasting School

Ara Acadamic Staff of Canterbury (AASC) represents some of the staff and tutors working in the NZ New Zealand Broadcasting School- Te Whaitua Whakapaoho o Aotearoa.

AASC’s members are pleased to see the serious allegations made against staff through the media reports have proved to be unfounded and, in some instances, completely false. AASC’s members were very concerned about the issues that were raised and wanted these matters properly investigated.

AASC’s members support a best practice learning environment and they look forward to engaging further in the recommended training topics, all of which are important to them including addressing mental health issues and wellbeing for students.

The Ara Academic Staff of Canterbury (AASC) is an incorporated society of academic staff solely of Ara Institute of Canterbury. It is, in effect, a site union. Members of AASC have their own Collective Employment Agreement (CEA).

