Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

AASC Media Statement: Independent Investigation And Review Into New Zealand Broadcasting School

Friday, 6 May 2022, 6:07 pm
Press Release: Ara Academic Staff of Canterbury

Ara Acadamic Staff of Canterbury (AASC) represents some of the staff and tutors working in the NZ New Zealand Broadcasting School- Te Whaitua Whakapaoho o Aotearoa.

AASC’s members are pleased to see the serious allegations made against staff through the media reports have proved to be unfounded and, in some instances, completely false. AASC’s members were very concerned about the issues that were raised and wanted these matters properly investigated.

AASC’s members support a best practice learning environment and they look forward to engaging further in the recommended training topics, all of which are important to them including addressing mental health issues and wellbeing for students.

The Ara Academic Staff of Canterbury (AASC) is an incorporated society of academic staff solely of Ara Institute of Canterbury. It is, in effect, a site union. Members of AASC have their own Collective Employment Agreement (CEA).

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Ara Academic Staff of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 