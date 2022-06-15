Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Otago Polytechnic Food Event To Celebrate Rūnaka And Matariki

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 10:16 am
Press Release: Te Pukenga

A group of Otago Polytechnic learners have been hard at work preparing and planning a feast to celebrate Matariki in collaboration with EAT NZ, te rūnanga o Ōtākau and kāto huirapa rūnaka ki Puketeraki.

"The Feast Matariki event is also about celebrating our whanau and community members who supported our local Covid-19 response," says Academic Leader Chloe Humphreys.

The event, to be held at Manaaki restaurant on Harbour Terrace, Dunedin, on Thursday 16 June, is also part of the national EAT NZ, Feast Matariki celebrations.

The evening will embrace the kaihaukai concept, which centres on exchanging traditional kai, knowledge and stories between different regions.

Traditionally, different rūnaka had different areas of specialisation with regard to kai, and Matariki was a time when rūnaka joined together to trade and share kai, along with the stories that went with them.

Learners from Otago Polytechnic’s Bachelor of Culinary Arts have been joined by Bachelor of Design (Communications) tauira in a student-led project designed to broaden their knowledge as they embrace the concepts of manaakitaka (ethics of care), kotahitaka (team bonding) and whānaukataka (ethics of relationships).

Significantly, much of the produce for the event has been grown on Otago Polytechnic’s Living Campus.

With gardens surrounding the Dunedin campus, tauira have the opportunity to harvest their own kai and collaborate with kaiako and tauira from the horticulture department to grow and use a range of plants which are often hard to source through other supply chains.

Although organisers wish to retain the surprise elements of the menu, it is safe to say that key elements combine aspects of Matariki with the highly personal food stories of some of the Culinary Arts tauira.

"The event programme includes an explanation from tauira involved in creating the menu. They delve into how they were inspired to come up with their dishes," Chloe adds.

"It is about more than food. There will be a wider experience to help tell the story, along with speeches from mana whenua and organisers."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 