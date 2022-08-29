Creative Students Get Stamp Of Approval From Industry

Akonga | students from UCOL’s Bachelor of Creative Media impressed a panel of marketing professionals and business experts with the calibre of their work.

Third-year students presented a portfolio of their work to a panel of industry professionals organised in partnership with the Manawatū Chamber of Commerce. The panel sessions took place in the Manawatū Chamber of Commerce boardroom to take students out of their comfort zone.

UCOL Creative Media Lecturer Neil Wallace says the purpose of the panel sessions was to provide students with professional feedback and test if they were industry ready. The panel interviewed the students, provided helpful feedback, and provided a grade for the students as part of their feedback.

Overall, the students’ achievement was outstanding, with the class averaging an A grade.

The panel included Mark Inman (BlackSheepDesign), Shiloh Dobie (Shiloh Dobie Design), Holly Kilgour (Collab Creative), Tracie Sefton-Wiggins (Manawatū Chamber of Commerce), Janet Reynolds (Central Economic Development Agency), and Denella Statham (Action Personnel).

“Industry moderation is the highest form of feedback. It’s a stamp of approval from professionals and shows that our students have the skills and talent to make it. We certainly value the support we get from our creative industries, both in terms of providing student learning opportunities and making their time available to support initiatives such as this panel, says Neil Wallace.

“The teaching team was absolutely wrapped to see the excellent outcomes that the students achieved from this industry panel. This is one of the last courses the students do, so this result is a culmination of years of hard work, made even more difficult by the pandemic.”

Student Laura Cannon says she was nervous heading into her interview, but it ended up feeling more like a conversation, and she could just be herself and tell her story.

“It was fabulous just to have the opportunity. The panellists were just as excited as we were. The feedback I got really boosted my self-confidence and made me realise that I have a lot to offer the industry.”

Cannon specialises in illustration and graphic design and already has a Bachelor of Arts majoring in teaching. She would love to one day teach creative media at UCOL.

Fellow student Hayden Day says he and his classmates regularly present their work in class, so it was a great experience to present to an external audience.

“I think the biggest thing I got out of it is knowing that I can present confidently.”

Specialising in film and 3D sculpting, Day hopes to one day work at Weta Workshop and eventually run his own production company/workshop.

The final part of the course is an exhibition of student work at Te Manawa, which will open on 25 November.

