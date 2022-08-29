Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Creative Students Get Stamp Of Approval From Industry

Monday, 29 August 2022, 12:39 pm
Press Release: UCOL

Akonga | students from UCOL’s Bachelor of Creative Media impressed a panel of marketing professionals and business experts with the calibre of their work.

Third-year students presented a portfolio of their work to a panel of industry professionals organised in partnership with the Manawatū Chamber of Commerce. The panel sessions took place in the Manawatū Chamber of Commerce boardroom to take students out of their comfort zone.

UCOL Creative Media Lecturer Neil Wallace says the purpose of the panel sessions was to provide students with professional feedback and test if they were industry ready. The panel interviewed the students, provided helpful feedback, and provided a grade for the students as part of their feedback.

Overall, the students’ achievement was outstanding, with the class averaging an A grade.

The panel included Mark Inman (BlackSheepDesign), Shiloh Dobie (Shiloh Dobie Design), Holly Kilgour (Collab Creative), Tracie Sefton-Wiggins (Manawatū Chamber of Commerce), Janet Reynolds (Central Economic Development Agency), and Denella Statham (Action Personnel).

“Industry moderation is the highest form of feedback. It’s a stamp of approval from professionals and shows that our students have the skills and talent to make it. We certainly value the support we get from our creative industries, both in terms of providing student learning opportunities and making their time available to support initiatives such as this panel, says Neil Wallace.

“The teaching team was absolutely wrapped to see the excellent outcomes that the students achieved from this industry panel. This is one of the last courses the students do, so this result is a culmination of years of hard work, made even more difficult by the pandemic.”

Student Laura Cannon says she was nervous heading into her interview, but it ended up feeling more like a conversation, and she could just be herself and tell her story.

“It was fabulous just to have the opportunity. The panellists were just as excited as we were. The feedback I got really boosted my self-confidence and made me realise that I have a lot to offer the industry.”

Cannon specialises in illustration and graphic design and already has a Bachelor of Arts majoring in teaching. She would love to one day teach creative media at UCOL.

Fellow student Hayden Day says he and his classmates regularly present their work in class, so it was a great experience to present to an external audience.

“I think the biggest thing I got out of it is knowing that I can present confidently.”

Specialising in film and 3D sculpting, Day hopes to one day work at Weta Workshop and eventually run his own production company/workshop.

The final part of the course is an exhibition of student work at Te Manawa, which will open on 25 November.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UCOL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 