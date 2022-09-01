Otago Polytechnic Wins At 2022 Diversity Awards NZ

Otago Polytechnic’s ongoing efforts to be an inclusive workplace and organisation have been recognised at a national level.

Otago Polytechnic won the Medium-Large Organisation section of the Ngā Āhuatanga o Te Tiriti category at the 2022 Diversity Awards NZ, held in Auckland on Wednesday 31 August.

A joint application from Otago Polytechnic’s Kaitohutohu Office and People & Culture department described how the organisation reflected the significance of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Iwi Māori knowledge and aspirations through its Māori Strategic Framework (MSF).

Two judges visited Otago Polytechnic earlier this year and had the opportunity to speak with staff members about their mahi in enabling the Māori Strategic Framework.

Dr Megan Gibbons, Otago Polytechnic Chief Executive: "The award is a reflection of all the great mahi that our staff are doing collectively towards meeting the priorities of the MSF.

"This national award recognises our partnership with mana whenua, the role of our Māori Strategic Framework in supporting our direction to support the aspirations of mana whenua and the role of leadership - from our board, through our leadership teams and through the organisation.

"This is a fabulous recognition of our journey to date and supports us to continue on our journey to being an inclusive workplace and organisation.

"That this mahi in particular has been recognised in this way is important as we transition from Otago Polytechnic to Te Pūkenga."

Read more about the 2022 Diversity Awards NZ.

