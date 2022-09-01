Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Otago Polytechnic Wins At 2022 Diversity Awards NZ

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Te Pukenga

Otago Polytechnic’s ongoing efforts to be an inclusive workplace and organisation have been recognised at a national level.

Otago Polytechnic won the Medium-Large Organisation section of the Ngā Āhuatanga o Te Tiriti category at the 2022 Diversity Awards NZ, held in Auckland on Wednesday 31 August.

A joint application from Otago Polytechnic’s Kaitohutohu Office and People & Culture department described how the organisation reflected the significance of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Iwi Māori knowledge and aspirations through its Māori Strategic Framework (MSF).

Two judges visited Otago Polytechnic earlier this year and had the opportunity to speak with staff members about their mahi in enabling the Māori Strategic Framework.

Dr Megan Gibbons, Otago Polytechnic Chief Executive: "The award is a reflection of all the great mahi that our staff are doing collectively towards meeting the priorities of the MSF.

"This national award recognises our partnership with mana whenua, the role of our Māori Strategic Framework in supporting our direction to support the aspirations of mana whenua and the role of leadership - from our board, through our leadership teams and through the organisation.

"This is a fabulous recognition of our journey to date and supports us to continue on our journey to being an inclusive workplace and organisation.

"That this mahi in particular has been recognised in this way is important as we transition from Otago Polytechnic to Te Pūkenga."

Read more about the 2022 Diversity Awards NZ.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 