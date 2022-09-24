ĀKAU Celebrates Taitamariki And ‘Te Reo Māori On The Streets’ Of Kaikohe

ĀKAU is thrilled to announce the launch of ‘Ngā Tapuwae a Rāhiri’ a waiata and video recorded by local taitamariki and inspired by the kupu and whakatauki used in their ‘Te Reo Māori on the Streets’ kaupapa.

The launch will take place at the Kaikohe Memorial Hall, Memorial Avenue on Wednesday 28th September 2022 beginning at 12pm, following a hikoi around town to visit the sites of the installations and acknowledge the owners and occupants of the buildings that collaborated on the project.

Taitamariki from Kaikohe East School, Kaikohe West School, Kaikohe Intermediate and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe are responsible for creating ‘Te Reo Māori on the Streets’ in collaboration with local designers and artists. ‘Te Reo Māori on the Streets’, a series of typographic art installations for buildings along the Main Street of Kaikohe, stemmed from the desire of young people in Kaikohe to see Te Reo Māori everywhere and for their town to be bright and colourful.

Working through a creative process, taitamariki explored and presented whakatauki (proverbs) from their own unique perspectives. These investigations resulted in a series of kupu (words) that form the basis of the designs. Working through abstraction, composition and colour they developed concepts for the art works which were transformed and installed by professional designers and artists.

Composing ‘Ngā Tapuwae a Rāhiri’ was a core part of the process, bringing together the foundation hakaaro which inspired each of the designs created, acknowledging all of Te Reo Māori used by the taitamariki and the sense of pride they have within themselves and the mahi they have completed.

ĀKAU will produce a street map and support content that help the people of Kaikohe understand specific details and whakatauki connected to the process of the design concepts.

ĀKAU along with local artist Bobby Macdonald plan to begin the last installation, in collaboration with Ngāpuhi Asset Holdings during Mahuru Māori (September 2022)

Te Reo Māori on the Streets is an important project for our community. Taitamariki asked us to help them see their own culture and language in the streets of Kaikohekohe. The idea for these installations was led by taitamariki for taitamariki and it is an absolute privilege to be in service to them. ĀKAU is proud to present this project on behalf of our community.

ĀKAU wishes to acknowledge the following groups and individuals that have contributed to this project to date:

Kaikohe Intermediate School, Kaikohe West School, Kaikohe East School, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe, Ministry of Education, Te Whakamanamai Whanau Trust, Reclaim Gym, Rose’s Takeaways, Hato Hone (St John’s) Opportunity Shop, Kaikohe Colour Centre, Ngāpuhi Asset Holding Company, Ngāti Hine Youth Services, EQ8 Accounting, Far North District Council, NextGen – Tindall Foundation, Foundation North, Bobby MacDonald, Catherine Griffiths, Kyra Clarke, Tash Nikora, Richard Donald, Matavai Taulangau, Tema Kwan, James Adams, Quinton Hita, Ken Zhang, Whaea Honey & Tukaha Milne.

With special mention to Richard Donald from Kaikohe Colour Centre, who supported the work completed by sponsoring some of our painting costs.

Funded with contributions from the Ministry of Education and The Tindall ‘Next Gen’ Foundation and the ongoing amazing support of Foundation North, ‘Te Reo Māori on the Streets’ aimed to create a point of difference and a source of pride through an active learning experience and the use of Te Reo Māori and tangible outcomes.

