Mangakahia Area School Appoints First Māori Woman Principal

Friday, 21 October 2022, 5:43 am
Press Release: Mangakahia Area School

An iconic Northland kura with a predominantly Māori roll has, for the first time in its 115-year history, appointed a wahine Māori principal.

On Monday this week, Mangakahia Area School students and whānau officially welcomed their new Principal, Maria Dunn (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa) in a stirring pōwhiri, heralding a new direction for the kura. The school, which has 85 tamariki, has been governed by a commissioner since 2019.

With a strong educational and leadership background, Maria comes straight from the role of Deputy Principal at Kamo High School. Prior to this she was Deputy Principal at Hamilton Girls High School (with 1700 students), where she led many key initiatives in raising student achievement. Before her move to Hamilton Girls, she was Assistant Principal at Fairfield College. Maria is also a qualified nurse and has served the country as part of the New Zealand Airforce, and she is currently in the process of completing her PHD.

School commissioner Vivien Knowles worked closely with an appointment panel to ensure that community input into the appointment process was prioritised.

Vivien is excited for the new direction the kura will take under this incoming leadership.

“Maria brings extensive knowledge, commitment, passion and innovation to her leadership…with a particular focus on successful outcomes for Māori learners…we are very pleased that she will lead the kura and community on this journey of change. We see her appointment as a critical step in the rebuilding of our kura into a vibrant centre of learning, providing pathways to empower all students to experience successful life outcomes. The Powhiri showed the wide support Maria will have in her role.”

Maria and her husband, Lindsay, are relocating to the Mangakahia Valley. They have four daughters and are a whānau that bring with them a huge amount of talent and dedication.

Maria is excited saying " It is a privilege to have been selected to serve the Mangakahia community…. each time I have returned to the kura it has felt right ... the whenua, identity and the tauira…I want to bring back the heart and soul …the matauranga Māori is missing and I want to bring that back”.

