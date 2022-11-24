Waipapa Taumata Rau To Host Its First Mātauranga Māori Symposium

Ruia ngā kākano i Te Moana Nui a Kiwa. Wherahia ki Te Moana Rongonui, herea ngā waka maha ki a Tāne-Nui-a-Rangi, te manawa whenua o Waipapa Taumata Rau. Whakapiri mai ki Waipapa Marae ki tēnei hui nui whakaharahara, ko te whakanui i ngā Mātauranga Māori.

The University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau, is hosting its first Mātauranga Māori Symposium, exploring Te Ao Toi (Māori arts) and creative expression, with a diverse range of experts.

The symposium, set to occur annually with a focus on looking at different aspects of Mātauranga Māori, or Indigenous knowledge, will take place on Thursday 24 November and be held at Waipapa Marae at the University’s City Campus.

It will feature speakers who are experts in their respective fields, ranging from: Indigenous art history and architecture; moko signatures and iwi histories and traditions to whakairo (carving), weaving, multimedia installation, visual arts, photography, and the revival of Māori aute.

Speakers will include Waipapa Taumata Rau’s Associate Professor Ngarino Ellis, Te Ahukaramū Charles Royal, Bernard Makoare, Maureen Lander MNZM, Rongomai Grbic-Hoskins, Makareta Janke and Nikau Hindin.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Māori Te Kawehau Hoskins says the University is looking forward to opening this space to celebrate, share and engage with Mātauranga.

"We have a diverse range of experts – university scholars, community experts and ringa toi. They are all contributing to the revitalisation and growth of Mātauranga for future generations.

"When we looked at the numerous forms and domains of Mātauranga, we decided to give thematic attention to these through a yearly symposium.”

She says Ngā Toi are central to Māori cultural and community identity, narrative expresssion and wellbeing.

"The symposium presents research, mātauranga and practice on performance, adornment, the recreation of te rā (waka sail), the revitalisation of aute-making in Aotearoa, and an exploration of toi concepts."

Mātauranga Māori takes many forms including language (te reo), education (mātauranga), toi Māori (arts), traditional environmental knowledge (taonga tuku iho, mātauranga o te taiao), traditional knowledge of healing methods and medicines (rongoā), fishing (hī ika) and cultivation (mahinga kai), which is closely associated with the Māori lunar calendar, Maramataka.

But in a traditional sense, Mātauranga Māori refers to the knowledge and understanding of the world, to maintain the sustainability of wellbeing of Indigenous peoples.

Following the symposium, Te Tari o te Ihonuku Māori and Community Research will host the 'Research as Ceremony' panel at the University’s Fale Pasifika on Friday 25 November, which will feature local and global researchers sharing their reflections and insights into the way they conduct research within Indigenous worlds, and the sacred process of research.

The panel will include Professor Albert Refiti of AUT, notable visiting speaker Dr Shawn Wilson, who is Opaskwayak Cree from northern Manitoba, Canada, Te Kapua O'Connor, Edmond Feheko and Atlantic Fellow Kaye-Maree.

Toitū te Mātauranga, toitū Te Ao Toi.

© Scoop Media

