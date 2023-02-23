Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Playcentre Open Week

Thursday, 23 February 2023, 11:08 am
Press Release: Playcentre Aotearoa

Playcentres across the country are inviting whānau with tamariki aged 0-6 years to visit during Playcentre Open Week, which runs from 6-10 March.

“While Playcentre is a nationwide charity, with over 400 centres across the country, each local Playcentre is made up of individual tamariki and whānau that play, learn and grow together to create their own Playcentre community,” says Playcentre Aotearoa Chief Executive David Moger.

Playcentre is an Early Childhood Education (ECE) provider with a difference; it is parents and whānau who care for the children attending.

“Each local Playcentre provides a place for tamariki to socialise and learn through play, while parents meet other families and become part of a supportive, fun and friendly environment where community and social connections flourish,” says Moger.

Playcentre also offers parenting support, including connection with other parents to share joys and challenges with, to a free NZQA approved education programme to develop parenting skills and understand how children learn and develop.

“Playcentre is a great way to get to know people in a new area. They provide awesome play experiences and some great parent education, so you learn alongside your child,” says Playcentre parent Sarah.

During Playcentre Open Week (6-10 March) whānau are invited to come along for a free visit and experience Playcentre for themselves.

You can find your local Playcentre at www.playcentre.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Playcentre Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 