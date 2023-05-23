Heartland Bank And The Resilience Project NZ Driving Better Mental Health In Schools

Heartland Bank is helping to sustainably spread the word about mental health and happiness to schools nationwide, by sponsoring the Tania Dalton Foundation’s Resilience Project.

As part of its dedication to developing and supporting rangatahi (young people), this sponsorship is a continuation of Heartland Bank’s efforts to making a positive difference in our communities.

The Resilience Project is simple but incredibly effective. It brings elements of gratitude, empathy and mindfulness into the daily lives of students to support them through significant changes in their levels of happiness.

The funds, granted by the Heartland Trust, have enabled Heartland Bank to provide a fully electric car to enable The Resilience Project, New Zealand Schools Managers, Paula George (‘Georgie’) and the team to visit more schools and deliver practical, evidence-based, positive mental health strategies, which build resilience and happiness.

Georgie, a Former Captain of England’s Red Roses Rugby team, says there is strong demand for the programme with school leaders, teachers and parents looking for ways to strengthen students’ resilience, especially through such turbulent times as COVID-19 and recent significant weather events.

“Through our research we’ve learned that one in four primary and intermediate children are suffering from anxiety, one in four primary and intermediate children are suffering from depression and 17% of primary and 12% of intermediate students are experiencing bullying at school,” said Georgie.

Around 16,400 students are currently being taught The Resilience Project curriculum. Over 10,000 students are completing an online resilience youth survey which will help schools better understand the overall mental health of their students.

Heartland Bank is proud to be able to sponsor The Tania Dalton Foundation in its efforts to make a meaningful difference to the lives of young New Zealanders.

Heartland Bank Chief Executive Officer Leanne Lazarus said, “Heartland Bank is delighted to support The Tania Dalton Foundation with its Resilience Project so they can reach more students and teaching staff, providing unique tools and strategies to help students build resilience and develop healthier minds”.

“This initiative not only aligns with Heartland Bank’s passion for supporting young New Zealanders, it also closely aligns to our dedication to sustainable practices. With access to an electric vehicle, The Tania Dalton Foundation is able to minimise its environmental impact while positively contributing to our communities,” said Leanne.

The Tania Dalton Foundation first introduced the Australian originated Resilience Project programme to four North Shore schools in New Zealand in 2019. It now reaches 49 primary and intermediate schools nationwide across nine regions. It delivers emotionally engaging programmes nationwide and provides evidence-based, practical wellbeing strategies to build resilience.

The vehicle funded by Heartland is a Jaguar I-PACE, which was supplied by Tania Dalton Foundation sponsorship partner Archibald and Shorter, North Shore.

Background

About The Tania Dalton Foundation and The Resilience Project NZ

The Tania Dalton Foundation, created in honour of the sporting legend whose presence would fill the room, was established in 2018 to make a meaningful impact on the lives of budding young New Zealanders, guiding them to lead their biggest life - as Tania did.

The Foundation supports young New Zealanders, from all circumstances and stages of development, to unlock their talent and their best selves. The goal is to engage with thousands of young New Zealanders across the country through a range of programmes aimed at making a positive and measurable impact on the youth of New Zealand.

These include the Tania Dalton Foundation Scholarship programme which supports young women at the start of their high-performance journey, Pass it Forward which delivers free sports balls to schools in need and The Resilience Project NZ.

About Heartland Bank

Heartland Bank Limited (Heartland Bank) is a 100% New Zealand operated and managed bank with a long history stretching back to Ashburton in 1875.

As a niche bank, focused on offering specialist banking products for the business, rural and household sector, Heartland Bank provides customers with savings and deposit products, online home loans, reverse mortgages, business loans, car loans and rural loans. It is New Zealand's leading provider of reverse mortgages and has been awarded Canstar’s Bank of Year Savings for five consecutive years (2018-2022), and more recently recognised as a winner of the Canstar Outstanding Value Home Lender Award in its Residential Home Lender category.

Heartland Bank’s parent company, Heartland Group Holdings Limited (Heartland Group) is a financial services group with operations in Australia and New Zealand. Heartland Group is listed on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges (NZX/ASX: HGH) with a market cap in excess of NZ$1 billion.

The Heartland Trust is a registered charitable trust which is independent from but closely support by Heartland Group and Heartland Bank. The Heartland Trust supports organisations and initiatives in the areas of education and learning, arts and culture, and mental health and wellbeing.

More about Heartland Bank: heartland.co.nz

