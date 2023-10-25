SAE Auckland Launches New Songwriting Programme

SAE Auckland (SAE), a leading institution for creative media education, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new Songwriting Programme. This programme has received official accreditation and is set to commence in February 2024, opening up exciting opportunities for students who are passionate about pursuing a career in songwriting and music performance.

The Songwriting Programme offers two distinct pathways for students who are aspiring singer-songwriters and music performers. Prospective students can apply to study either a Diploma in Songwriting and Musicianship or a Bachelor of Songwriting. These comprehensive programmes are designed to nurture and enhance students' skills in melody and lyric writing, composition, collaboration, live performance, and recording techniques. Furthermore, students will have the chance to showcase their talents through regular performances at SAE's campus in Parnell, Auckland, as well as at various renowned music venues throughout Auckland.

Introducing songwriting at SAE has garnered substantial backing from professionals in both the industry and education sectors. One such endorsement comes from Michelle Rawstron, the proprietor of The Rock Factory, who expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "This course provides a fresh perspective and promises to be an invaluable supplementary skill set for the expansive creative landscape of New Zealand's industry."

The surge in support underscores the recognition of the discipline's potential impact on fostering creativity and enhancing the capabilities of individuals within the broader creative community.

Dr. Stephen Small, a highly regarded musician and educator, is set to spearhead the songwriting program.

“Stephen is the perfect person to lead these qualifications”

, explains SAE Auckland Director Dr Suzette Major.

“Not only is he an internationally renowned musician who brings over 25 years experience in writing, arranging and producing, but Stephen also has extensive experience in tertiary education”.

